 Realme Narzo 30a Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 30A

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Realme Narzo 30A is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30A from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35718/heroimage/142755-v2-realme-narzo-30a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35718/images/Design/142755-v2-realme-narzo-30a-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35718/images/Design/142755-v2-realme-narzo-30a-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35718/images/Design/142755-v2-realme-narzo-30a-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35718/images/Design/142755-v2-realme-narzo-30a-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,490 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Buy Now

    Realme Narzo 30A Price in India

    Realme Narzo 30A price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30A is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 30A price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30A is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 30a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 53m 13s
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • 75.9 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Laser Black, Laser Blue
    • 164.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.7 %
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 570 nits
    • 88.7 %
    General
    • Narzo 30A
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • realme
    • February 24, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Head: 1.366 W/kg, Body: 1.104 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 36.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Narzo 30a