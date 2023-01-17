Realme U1 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme U1 Summary

Realme U1 was launched in 2018. It's a budget smartphone with light pillar design, dewdrop display, SelfiePro camera, big battery and supports AI Face Unlock. ColorOS 5.2 runs on top of Android 8.1 in Realme U1. The smartphone is 8mm thick and weighs around 168g. It comes in three colour variants: Brave Blue, Fiery Gold and Ambitious Black.



Price



Realme U1 was priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration and the other variant with 4+64GB configuration was available for Rs 14,449, at its release.



Storage



Realme U1 comes in two different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



Realme U1 is equipped with a FHD+ (2340×1080) display. The display is 6.3 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the smartphone's display.



Processor



Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and four ARM Cortex A-73 cores, which can clock a speed upto 2.1 GHz. A Mali-G72 GPU is included in the octa-core MediaTek system on chip.



Camera



Realme U1 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture. It includes a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.0.



Battery



Realme U1 comes equipped with a 3500mAh battery.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme U1's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Realme U1 sports a dual nano-SIM card slot, micro-USB, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS/A-GPS/Glonass are two additional connectivity options. M-sensor, G-sensor, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, light and proximity sensor, and OTG are all included in the phone.



