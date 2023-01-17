 Realme U1 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme U1

    Realme U1

    Realme U1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme U1 from HT Tech. Buy Realme U1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33254/heroimage/131338-v10-realme-u1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33254/images/Design/131338-v10-realme-u1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33254/images/Design/131338-v10-realme-u1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33254/images/Design/131338-v10-realme-u1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33254/images/Design/131338-v10-realme-u1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    32 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    25 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Realme U1 Summary

    Realme U1 was launched in 2018. It's a budget smartphone with light pillar design, dewdrop display, SelfiePro camera, big battery and supports AI Face Unlock. ColorOS 5.2 runs on top of Android 8.1 in Realme U1. The smartphone is 8mm thick and weighs around 168g. It comes in three colour variants: Brave Blue, Fiery Gold and Ambitious Black.

    Price

    Realme U1 was priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration and the other variant with 4+64GB configuration was available for Rs 14,449, at its release.

    Storage

    Realme U1 comes in two different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    Realme U1 is equipped with a FHD+ (2340×1080) display. The display is 6.3 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the smartphone's display.

    Processor

    Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and four ARM Cortex A-73 cores, which can clock a speed upto 2.1 GHz. A Mali-G72 GPU is included in the octa-core MediaTek system on chip.

    Camera

    Realme U1 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture. It includes a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.0.

    Battery

    Realme U1 comes equipped with a 3500mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme U1's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Realme U1 sports a dual nano-SIM card slot, micro-USB, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS/A-GPS/Glonass are two additional connectivity options. M-sensor, G-sensor, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, light and proximity sensor, and OTG are all included in the phone.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-u1/specs https://gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-u1-4gb-ram-64gb-storage-price-in-india-5746-v108291?_gl=1*1o3r79o*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Realme U1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3500 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 25 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 02h 10m 34s
    • No
    • No
    • 3500 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 8 mm
    • 168 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 74 mm
    • Brave Blue, Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black
    • 157 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.68 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 409 ppi
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 90.8 %
    General
    • December 5, 2018 (Official)
    • U1
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • ColorOS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • 19.0 s
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Realme U1