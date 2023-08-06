 Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹33,990
32 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
4 GB
Key Specs
₹33,990
32 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
16 MP
5000 mAh
Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 33 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 33 Hours(3G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • F1.9
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F1.9
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • CMOS
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 161.7 mm
  • 210 grams
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Black, Gold, White
  • 80.9 mm
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 75.69 %
  • 367 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy A9 Pro
  • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
  • Yes
  • September 22, 2016 (Official)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.353 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976
  • Adreno 510
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Front
Storage
  • Up to 23.5 GB
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro in India?

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro price in India at 19,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro