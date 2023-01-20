 Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,200 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹10,200
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,200
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2600 mAh
    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 2600 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 138 grams
    • 8.0 mm
    • 142.4 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 71.1 mm
    Display
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.91 %
    General
    • No
    • Samsung
    • July 11, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Galaxy J2 (2016)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC8830
    • 1.5 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 6.65 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 price in India at 6,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC8830; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J2 2016?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J2 2016?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2016