 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India starts at Rs.39,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is Rs.32,190 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • 01h 55m 54s
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • No
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 74.5 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Plastic
    • 159.8 mm
    • 190 grams
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 85.68 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 20:9
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy S20 FE 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 31, 2021 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • LPDDR5
    • 21.0 s
    • Adreno 650
    • 8 GB
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 8MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Up to 104 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G price in India at 37,970 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g