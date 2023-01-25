Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G now with free delivery.