Earth narrowly escapes intense X-Class Solar flare; Venus and Mars to be affected

On Tuesday, a powerful X-class solar flare erupted on the Sun. Fortunately, this eruption will not have any direct impact on Earth, but its neighboring planets, Venus and Mars, are within its reach.

Colossal 840-foot asteroid, 4 other asteroids hurtling towards Earth for close approach!
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 MQ – Asteroid 2023 MQ will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, June 23. The asteroid, with a width of 35 feet, will approach at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 31688 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
2/5 Asteroid 2023 MU - Asteroid 2023 MU is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth today, June 23. The asteroid is almost 170 feet wide, travelling at almost 50305 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 7 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
3/5 Asteroid 2002 LT38 – Asteroid 2002 LT38, with a width of nearly 840 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 24. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 25734 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2008 LG2 – Asteroid 2008 LG2, which is almost 100 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 24. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 20206 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 MD – Asteroid 2023 MD will make its closest approach to Earth on June 25. In terms of size, it is almost 120 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 14813 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
A powerful X-class solar flare erupted on the Sun. Representative Image (NASA)

On Tuesday, a powerful X-class solar flare erupted on the Sun. Fortunately, this eruption will not have any direct impact on Earth, but its neighboring planets, Venus and Mars, are within its reach, according to The Weather Channel reports.

Solar activity has been exceptionally high in the past year as we approach the solar maximum. This period marks the peak of an 11-year cycle during which the Sun's magnetic field undergoes a complete reversal, resulting in the switch of its north and south poles.

Although Earth has experienced fewer intense flares directed towards it in recent months, a new sunspot named AR3341 erupted on June 20, unleashing an X1.1-class solar flare. The radiation emitted by this flare ionized the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere, leading to a temporary blackout of deep shortwave radio signals across North America.

In addition to the flare, a coronal mass ejection (CME) also erupted from the Sun. CMEs are massive bursts of radiation and solar particles that rapidly expand into space when the Sun's magnetic field lines suddenly rearrange. According to a NASA model, this CME is projected to reach Mars and Venus during the current week.

Venus will be the first to experience the impact on Thursday, as the CME erodes a portion of its upper atmosphere. Mars, on the other hand, can expect more intriguing effects on Sunday (June 25), with spaceweather.com predicting the occurrence of auroras.

Fortunately, these auroras will be visible to Mars-orbiting satellites like MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution mission). MAVEN is presently the only instrument capable of observing both solar activity and the response of Mars' thin atmosphere to it.

Beyond the captivating display of lights, accurate prediction of when a developing solar storm will reach the Red Planet is crucial for safeguarding ongoing missions and future human explorers on Mars. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks a global magnetic field to shield against the harmful radiation associated with solar storms.

