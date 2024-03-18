 140-foot asteroid to pass Earth at a close distance today, reveals NASA; Know how fast it is approaching | Tech News
The orbit of a 140-foot asteroid is predicted to bring it to the closest point to Earth today, March 18. From size, speed to distance of approach, know all about this upcoming asteroid.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 10:05 IST
5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Know the size, speed, and more
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2024 ER4: The first asteroid on the list is Asteroid 2024 ER4, which will come close to Earth on March 17, 2024. The space rock is estimated to be 37 feet wide and moving at a speed of 29879 kilometres per hour. On the specified date, the asteroid 2024 EH will approach within 162,000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2024 EP3: The next asteroid, Asteroid 2024 EP3, is 130 feet wide and will travel past the earth on March 17, 2024. The asteroid is travelling at 32193 kilometres per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4230000 kilometres  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 JPL reports that the asteroid 2024 ED3 is 96 feet across. The space rock is flying at 35808 kilometres per hour and will pass close to Earth on March 18, 2024. On the specified day, the asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of around 135000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EN: The next space rock is Asteroid 2024 EN, which measures 140 feet wide. The asteroid is expected to come near to Earth on March 9, 2024. According to NASA, the asteroid is hurtling at 43101 miles per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 1.4 million kilometres. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2024 EN3: The last asteroid scheduled to approach Earth is Asteroid 2024 EN3, which is predicted to be 55 feet wide. The asteroid is now moving at a speed of 22855 kilometres per hour. It is expected to pass within 2.1 million kilometres of Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 EN belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), NASA says. (Pixabay)

Two asteroids passed Earth yesterday at the closest points in their orbit. Now, NASA has revealed that four more asteroids are expected to pass by Earth today, March 18. These space rocks often come close to Earth following an interaction with the gravitational field of a large planet like Jupiter. This sends these asteroids tumbling towards a planet, raising a potential impact scenario. Due to this uncertainty, it is crucial to observe and track asteroids in their orbits. Know all about the close encounter with a 140-foot asteroid today.

Asteroid 2024 EN

The asteroid has been tracked by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies or CNEOS, an organization dedicated to monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on celestial objects such as asteroids and comets, which are known as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). 

The asteroid has been designated Asteroid 2024 EN, and it is just one of the four that are predicted to come close to Earth today, with the other ones being Asteroid 2020 ED3, 2020 FD, and 2024 EN3. 

NASA says Asteroid 2024 EN is likely to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 1.49 million kilometers. Ahead of its close approach, it has been tracked travelling towards Earth at a fearsome speed of 43104 kilometers per hour. 

How big is it?

In terms of size, Asteroid 2024 EN is almost as big as an aircraft. It is approximately 140 feet wide and is the biggest of the four asteroids that are passing by Earth today. It is important to note that although the asteroid will come close to Earth, NASA says it is not likely to hit the surface and cause damage.

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

