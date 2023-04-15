51-foot asteroid, 2 others nearing Earth today; Check distance, speed here

Do you know that there are currently 1278661 known asteroids, according to NASA? All these asteroids vary in their sizes with the largest at about 329 miles (530 kilometers) in diameter to less than 33 feet (10 meters) across. Asteroids are classified under three categories- Main Asteroid Belt, Trojans, and Near Earth Asteroids. The near-Earth asteroids have orbits that pass close by that of Earth. Here we will be telling you about one such near-earth asteroid, which will pass close to Earth today, Saturday, April 15.

51-foot asteroid 2023 GC1

This 51-foot asteroid named 2023 GC1 is all set to pass by planet Earth today along with two other asteroids. However, this house sized asteroid is the largest compared to the other two. According to the details provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, asteroid 2023 GC1 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 5.92 million kilometers and is travelling at a speed of 23652 kilometer per hour. Will it be dangerous? Well no. As already stated it will simply pass by the planet.

Meanwhile the other two asteroids that will zoom past Earth today are a 38-foot asteroid named 2023 FN13 and a 33-foot asteroid named 2023 GZ. Travelling at a speed of 16272 kilometers per hour, the 38 foot rock will come as close as 1 million kilometers to planet Earth. While, the 33 foot asteroid will be as close as 760000 kilometers rushing at a speed of 30960 kilometers per hour. Notably, none of these asteroids are posing any kind of threat to the planet.

Do you know how asteroids are named?

According to NASA, the International Astronomical Union's Committee on Small Body Nomenclature is not very strict when it comes to naming asteroids. As a result, out there orbiting the Sun we have a giant space rock named for Mr. Spock – a cat named for the character of "Star Trek" fame. There's also a space rock named for the late rock musician Frank Zappa. There are more somber tributes, too, such as the seven asteroids named for the crew of the Space Shuttle Columbia killed in 2003. Asteroids are also named for places and a variety of other things. Asteroids are also given a number, for example (99942) Apophis.