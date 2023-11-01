Icon
Home Tech News 59-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today! Know speed, size, and more

59-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today! Know speed, size, and more

NASA has revealed details about a close approach by a 59-foot Apollo group asteroid today, November 1. Know information such as its speed, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 10:30 IST
Icon
2326-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth soon, says NASA
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TW6 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, October 31, is designated Asteroid 2023 TW6. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 280 feet wide and is travelling at a fiery speed of almost 88007 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 UZ3 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 UZ3, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, November 1. According to NASA, this space rock is house-sized with a width of 58 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 1 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51814 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 UV3 – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2023 UV3 will also pass Earth tomorrow, November 1. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 48 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 5.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 55552 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2016 WY – The smallest space rock of them all, Asteroid 2016 WY will pass by Earth on November 2. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.4 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 16 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 14187 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2003 UC20 – The biggest asteroid of them all in this list, Asteroid 2003 UC20, with a staggering width of nearly 2326 feet, will pass Earth on November 2. According to NASA, this Potentially Hazardous Asteroid is travelling at almost 28694 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of just 5.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 UZ3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA has revealed that an asteroid is on its way and its orbit could bring it close to Earth today, November 1. October was filled with multiple asteroid approaches, and it seems like November will continue this trend. The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 UZ3, is set to pass the planet today. This space rock was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), using various space and ground-based telescopes such as NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1 and Catalina Sky Survey.

The space agency has a suite of advanced tech equipment used for observing and monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) such as asteroids, comets, and more.

Asteroid 2023 UZ3: Details of close approach

The asteroid will pass the planet by a distance of approximately 1 million kilometers, and is already speeding at 51814 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile! Despite its blistering speed, this asteroid has not been declared as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object'. These are celestial objects that are larger than 492 feet in diameter and pass Earth closer than 7.5 million kilometers. In terms of size, the asteroid is nearly 59 feet wide, making it almost as big as a house!

Astonishingly, it is the same size as the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded over the Russian city in 2013, damaging over 7000 buildings and leaving about 1000 people injured when the impact shattered glass and sent it flying across the city.

The space agency has also revealed that Asteroid 2023 UZ3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

According to NASA, this will be the first time this asteroid has been observed approaching Earth, according to NASA CNEOS. As of today, no close approach in the near future is expected.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 10:30 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Studying the Crab Nebula will help researchers unfold the mysterious past of supernova remnants.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope snaps a rare glimpse of Crab Nebula
31 October 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or&nbsp; NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters.&nbsp;
NISAR mission: Know all about NASA and ISRO’s satellite mission
31 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, October 31, is designated Asteroid 2023 TW6. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 280 feet wide and is travelling at a fiery speed of almost 88007 kilometers per hour.
2326-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth soon, says NASA
31 October 2023
Know all about the solar storm that struck the Earth on October 30.
Solar storm strikes! Fast-moving solar winds collide with Earth, NASA reveals
31 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Building-sized asteroid to get as close as 7.3mn km to Earth; Check speed, size and more
31 October 2023
The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) project, conducted rigorous testing of the new camera in lunar-like terrains in Lanzarote, Spain,PANGAEA.
NASA and ESA scientists to bring next generation camera for future Moon missions
30 October 2023
Know all about the NISAR mission and the collaboration between NASA and ISRO.
NISAR mission launch date: NASA and ISRO to launch satellite
30 October 2023
Asteroid 2004 UU1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Statue of Unity-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
30 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon