Home Tech News 99-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth; NASA says dangerous rock travelling at 81013 kmph

A giant 99-foot asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth at the blistering speed of 81013 km per hour.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 18:10 IST
From 22-foot to 99-foot, NASA lists 5 HUGE asteroids nearing Earth tomorrow
Asteroid
1/5 22-foot Asteroid 2023 FZ10: This bus-sized asteroid is nearing planet Earth today, April 1, at a distance of 1050000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 9936 kmph.  (NASA)
Asteroid
2/5 46-foot Asteroid 2023 FF7: This is the second asteroid which will be making its close approach to Earth today. It is the size of a house and will come as close as 3.35 mn km to the planet. Also, this gigantic rock is moving at a speed of 38844 kmph. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 99-foot Asteroid 2023 FY6: This airplane-sized asteroid will be zooming towards the planet Earth tomorrow, April 2. It will make its closest approach to the planet at an extremely close distance of 3.83 mn km. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 81000 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 47-foot Asteroid 2022 GO3: This house-sized asteroid will come as close as 6.53 million kilometers to Earth on April 2, and is travelling at a speed of 41724 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 58-foot Asteroid 2021 GN1: This is another house-sized asteroid which will be zooming towards Earth on Sunday, April 2. Travelling at a speed of 50940 kilometers per hour, it will come as close as 6.79 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
NASA has warned about a giant potentially hazardous space rock that is speeding at a fiery speed towards Earth. (Pixabay)

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has issued an alert about a massive asteroid hurtling towards Earth and it is set to come dangerously close. The potentially hazardous asteroid, named 2023 FY6, measures 99 feet and is expected to pass very close to Earth on April 2, which is tomorrow, according to information provided on NASA. If any NEO comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres of Earth, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office red flags the NEO and issues an alert. Will this 99-foot-wide asteroid 2023 FY6 pose a danger to Earth? Know what NASA says.

99-foot wide asteroid DANGER

As per the asteroid data tracking page by NASA, Asteroid 2023 FY6 will fly past the Earth tomorrow, April 2 at a close distance of just 2.38 million miles. It is coming at a fiery speed of 81013 kmph.

The asteroid 2022 SO113 was recently detected only recently, on March 22, 2023 and it belongs to the Apollo group. Sky.org said that this asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 1032 days. After this, the next expected close approach of this giant space rock is on 3rd April 2167.

Tech tracking asteroids

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA is responsible for monitoring all known near-Earth objects to assess their potential impact risk. While there are no objects currently posing a threat to Earth, scientists continue to scan the skies for unknown asteroids. NASA is actively researching and planning for ways to prevent or minimize the impact of a potential collision if one were to be discovered.

To detect the danger, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth. Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 16:40 IST
