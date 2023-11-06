A star is born! And NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was there to snap an incredible image

Have you ever heard, or read, about stars being produced or taking birth? Now, you can see it too! Recently this unbelievable phenomenon has actually been captured! NASA has released a mesmerizing image snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope during star birth. The James Webb telescope was actually there to capture this breathtaking picture. Needless to say, it has kicked off quite a buzz in the scientific community.

A newborn star HH12

As described by NASA, stars are made of huge clouds of gas and dust also known as nebulae. They scatter the visible wavelengths of light our eyes are able to see. The image of the Star taking birth is called HH12. According to a report by BBC, this newborn star is situated about 1,300 light years from our planet. This image can help scientists have a better understanding of the creation of stars.

The star HH 212 is said to be first discovered in 1993, near the Belt of Orion. It took almost three decades for astronomers to capture the formation of a budding star. The Protostar can now be seen glowing in the image released by NASA as it is covered by a disc of gas and dust. However, the pinkish-red jets can be seen shooting in opposite directions in the image.

During an interview with BBC, Professor Mark McCaughrean, senior scientific advisor to European Space Agency, said, "As the blobby ball of gas at the centre compacts down, it rotates. But if it rotates too fast, it will fly apart, so something has to get rid of the angular momentum."

According to the scientists, the red color in the picture is due to the presence of molecular hydrogen.'

James Webb Space Telescope was launched by NASA two years ago. It has succeeded NASA's incredible Hubble Space Telescope. This incredible achievement of the James Webb Space Telescope is a significant milestone for scientists for future space missions and can help them unveil various mysteries of the universe.

