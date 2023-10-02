Icon
Home Tech News Aircraft-sized asteroid racing towards Earth! NASA reveals close approach details

Aircraft-sized asteroid racing towards Earth! NASA reveals close approach details

An Apollo group asteroid named Asteroid 2023 SN6 is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to make its closest approach to the planet soon, NASA has revealed. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 10:46 IST
Icon
5 huge asteroids to make close approach to Earth; Know what NASA revealed
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 SY2: This is a house-sized asteroid with a width of 65 Feet. It approached Earth today,  October 1. Its closest approach to Earth was 3.5 million kilometers. It approached Earth with a relative velocity of 35686 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY): This humongous asteroid is as big as the size of a bridge. It is 2200 Feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 3. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.32 million kilometers. It will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 75457 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 SN6: This asteroid is 130 Feet wide and as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to earth is expected to be 4.82 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 4. It was first observed on September 15.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 QC8: This asteroid is as big as the size of a Boeing 777. It is 130 Feet wide. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.04 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 5. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 RF10: This asteroid is 84 feet wide. It will pay a close visit to Earth on October 5. Its closest Earth approach will be 6.07 million kilometers. It will be moving towards Earth with a speed of approximately 20836 million kilometrs per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 SN6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA has been working on its Psyche mission for the last few years but hasn't been able to launch it yet. The space mission to the 16 Psyche asteroid has been delayed several times now, with the most recent happening on October 5. The $1.2 billion mission was set to launch via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA's Discovery missions but was delayed, giving NASA more time to reverify parameters that control the rocket's nitrogen cold gas thrusters. For the unaware, the 16 Psyche asteroid is made up of gold, nickel, and iron deposits and is supposedly worth more than Earth's economy.

In a separate development, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that will pass at extremely close distance soon.

Asteroid 2023 SN6 details

According to details revealed by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 SN6 is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on October 4. Its orbit will bring it as close as 4.8 million kilometers near Earth. While this distance might seem like a lot, it is quite less in astronomical terms. It has been estimated to be travelling at a breakneck speed of 30564 kilometers per hour.

According to NASA, the asteroid that is approaching Earth isn't big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Asteroid 2023 SN6 is estimated to be almost 86 feet wide, which is not big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. In terms of size, it is nearly as big as an aircraft.

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Psyche mission objectives

According to NASA, the Psyche spacecraft will orbit the 16 Psyche asteroid for 21 months to map the asteroid and gain information about the makeup of the asteroid as well as learn how metal core asteroids and planets are formed. This will be an important step to study the formation of Earth itself as well.

The objectives of the mission include determining the age of regions on the asteroid, studying its formation, characterizing its topography, and studying dips in the asteroid's gravity using multiple scientific instruments such as multispectral imager, magnetometer, gamma ray and neutron meter, and more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 10:46 IST

More From This Section

Icon
This huge 2200-foot asteroid designated by NASA is expected to pay a close visit to Earth tomorrow, October 3.
2200-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth tomorrow! NASA reveals monstrous space rock data
02 October 2023
M2.5 solar flare hurled out by a sunspot explosion could hit Earth soon, according to NASA’s SDO.
Solar flare DANGER! Sunspot explodes hurtling strong M2.5 flares
02 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 SY2: This is a house-sized asteroid with a width of 65 Feet. It approached Earth today,&nbsp; October 1. Its closest approach to Earth was 3.5 million kilometers. It approached Earth with a relative velocity of 35686 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;
5 huge asteroids to make close approach to Earth; Know what NASA revealed
01 October 2023
hubble-cygnusloop-stsci-01haqf2bevqa8vadb40q1da8e3
Miracle clip! A star exploded and NASA captured a time-lapse video; supernova happened 20000 years ago
30 September 2023
asteroid-3113282_1280
As NASA set to do a first, know why Asteroid Psyche mission is so important
30 September 2023
Prese
Dust devil on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover snaps a Martian mystery
30 September 2023
According to NASA, “This mission will help scientists investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of asteroids that could impact Earth”.nn
When NASA opened Asteroid Bennu capsule brought back to Earth by Osiris-Rex, THIS is what it found
30 September 2023
According to NASA, only those asteroids are considered potentially hazardous that are larger than 492 feet.
240-foot asteroid to come close to Earth tomorrow; size and speed revealed by NASA
29 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon