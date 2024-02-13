 Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth at close quarters, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and more | Tech News
An aircraft-sized asteroid is expected to pass Earth today, February 13 and it will do so at a very close distance, NASA has revealed. Know details such as speed, size, distance, and more, as per NASA.

| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 10:01 IST
Asteroid 2024 CB1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA. Check other details. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 CB1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA. Check other details. (Pixabay)

With the help of its advanced technology, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, February 13. It is one of the many space rocks that will, and some already have, flown past the planet in recent weeks. While these asteroids can sometimes come even closer to Earth than the Moon, most of them do not pose any threat and pass by relatively safely. Still, the space agencies continue to monitor their orbits for any potential collision scenarios. Know all about the close encounter with the asteroid today.

Asteroid 2024 CB1: Details

Asteroid 2024 CB1 is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 1.4 million kilometers and at a speed of 63174 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as a space shuttle! It is important to note that while it has been termed as a Near-Earth Asteroid due to its close distance of passing, it is not expected to actually impact the planet.

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

How big is the asteroid?

NASA has not designated Asteroid 2024 CB1 as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. Only celestial objects larger than 492 feet that pass Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers are designated so, and Asteroid 2024 CB1 does not fulfill one of these requirements. In terms of size, Asteroid 2024 CB1 is almost 160 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft!

According to NASA, this will not be Asteroid 2024 CB1's first-ever close approach to Earth. The first time it came close to the planet was on January 28, 1905, when it passed at a distance of approximately 51 million kilometers. After today, it will pass Earth again on July 10, 2025, at almost 62 million kilometers.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 09:42 IST
