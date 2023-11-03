Icon
Home Tech News Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA

Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA

NASA has tracked Asteroid 2022 JF rushing towards Earth in its orbit and is expected to pass the planet today, November 3. Know the details of its close approach.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 11:30 IST
Icon
Chandrayaan-4 mission: How ISRO will carry out the lunar mission
asteroid
1/5 Chandrayaan-4 mission will be led by ISRO and JAXA in which they will try to find presence of water in the lunar soil. The mission will consist of various payloads and scientific instruments to conduct a thorough study. (JAXA)
asteroid
2/5 According to JAXA, the selection of the investigation area and observation points with unique environmental and geological features will be decided before the landing. Then the ISRO lander will land near the investigation area where the maximum sunlight will be present. (JAXA)
asteroid
3/5 As per reports, the rover will try to reach depths of up to 1.5 meters below the surface during its operation which will enable the rover to find the potential water resources in the area. Additionally, the rover will perform surface observations of the Moon. (JAXA)
asteroid
4/5 If the lunar soil has the presence of hydrogen, then the rover will drill the surface to collect samples. Then the sample will be heated which will be used to determine its chemical composition, analyze water content, and conduct isotopic examination. (JAXA)
asteroid
5/5 The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2025. The lander and the rover are now in the development stage and both space agencies will be providing more details about their progression.  (JAXA)
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2022 JF belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

An asteroid struck Earth this year! No, this isn't the plot of a Roland Emmerich science-fiction but reality. Although it wasn't a planet killer that wiped out entire species like another space rock wiped out the dinosaurs about 65 million years ago, it did impact the surface, alerting citizens who lived nearby. As per NASA, an asteroid turned into an atmospheric fireball on February 15 and crashed near McAllen, Texas. Law enforcement agencies in the McAllen region received several calls from residents who reported hearing a loud explosion. It was a 1000-pound rock that was 2 feet in diameter as it broke into pieces about 21 miles above Earth's surface.

In a separate development, NASA has issued details about an asteroid expected to pass Earth today. Know the details of its close approach.

Asteroid 2022 JF: Details of close approach

With the help of its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, NASA has tracked an asteroid whose orbit will bring it very close to Earth today. As per the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2022 JF, is on its way toward Earth and could pass Earth today, November 3.

This near-Earth space rock is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 5.8 million kilometers and at a speed of 61744 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as a space shuttle!

According to NASA, it belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

How big is the asteroid?

In terms of size, Asteroid 2022 JF is nearly 120 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! It is twice as big as the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded over the Russian city in 2013, damaging 7000 buildings and injuring 1000 people with glass shards flying around.

What is the Alvarez hypothesis?

The Alvarez hypothesis, proposed by father and son duo Luis and Walter Alvarez in 1980, states that an asteroid struck Earth more than 65 million years ago and kicked off the extinction of dinosaurs. Although its impact crater has been presumed to be in Mexico, new light has now been shed on how it reached Earth. According to the English physicist Brian Cox, the asteroid, which formed a 140-kilometer impact crater, was thrown off its course by Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System.

“It is highly likely or possible that it was deflected into a collision course with Earth by Jupiter,” Cox said, highlighting that Jupiter is the creator and destroyer of worlds.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 11:30 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Know all about the solar storm that may hit the Earth on November 4.
NASA detects CME rushing out of ‘canyon of fire’; Solar storm could strike on Nov 4
02 November 2023
Asteroid 2003 UC20 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Asteroid bigger than the famous Brooklyn Bridge to pass Earth today! NASA reveals details
02 November 2023
Know all about the ghostly cosmic hand spotted by the X-ray telescopes of NASA.
NASA Chandra, IXPE telescopes showcase stunning ghostly cosmic hand
01 November 2023
Dinikinesh asteroid will be visited by NASA’s Lucy spacecraft.
NASA's Lucy mission spacecraft will fly by asteroid Dinikinesh for the first time
01 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 UZ3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
59-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today! Know speed, size, and more
01 November 2023
Studying the Crab Nebula will help researchers unfold the mysterious past of supernova remnants.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope snaps a rare glimpse of Crab Nebula
31 October 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or&nbsp; NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters.&nbsp;
NISAR mission: Know all about NASA and ISRO’s satellite mission
31 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, October 31, is designated Asteroid 2023 TW6. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 280 feet wide and is travelling at a fiery speed of almost 88007 kilometers per hour.
2326-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth soon, says NASA
31 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon