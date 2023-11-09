Icon
Amazing aurora after solar storm strike! Just check out this NASA image of Utah sky from ISS

Amazing aurora after solar storm strike! Just check out this NASA image of Utah sky from ISS

NASA wows space enthusiasts with a dazzling snapshot of an aurora snapped from the International Space Station after a solar storm. The green celestial display above Utah has captured the imaginations of viewers worldwide.

By: HT TECH
Nov 09 2023, 23:22 IST
NASA has shared a a mesmerising image of an aurora's celestial dance above Utah that was snapped from the from the International Space Station after a solar storm. (NASA)
Prepare to be captivated by the latest visual treat from NASA as the space agency has unveiled a breathtaking image of an aurora taken from the International Space Station (ISS) after a solar storm strike. The celestial spectacle unfolded above Utah, USA, on a Sunday night, casting a radiant green glow that painted the night sky with an otherworldly charm.

"Cloudy with a chance of glow. An aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station (@ISS) soared 260 miles (418 km) above Utah during orbital nighttime. Auroras are brilliant ribbons of light weaving across Earth's northern or southern polar regions," stated NASA in their recent post.

Accompanying the image was an enlightening caption from NASA, elucidating that auroras are a result of atmospheric reactions to solar storms on the sun's surface. These solar activities unleash vast clouds of electrically charged particles into space, extending over millions of miles. "Energetic charged particles from these events are carried from the Sun by the solar wind," NASA explained.

Zooming into the details of the image, NASA pointed out, "Earth's surface is pictured below the aurora's green haze, in an image taken from the International Space Station. Lights dot Earth's surface from underneath a sheet of clouds. Portions of the space station are seen in the right-hand corner of the image."

Shared just a day ago, the image has already garnered over 316,000 likes and a myriad of reactions. In the comment section, users expressed their awe, with comments ranging from "amazing" and "beautiful" to heartfelt acknowledgments of Earth's beauty from a unique vantage point.

"Wow, Our Home, Our Amazing Home!" exclaimed one user. Another remarked, "Wow, what an amazing image," while a third thanked NASA with, "Looks awesome, thank you for this picture." The sentiment echoed the appreciation for the celestial beauty visible from the International Space Station, turning the cosmic phenomenon into a shared moment of wonder.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 23:22 IST

