Asteroid Bennu samples collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx have building blocks of life, reveals study

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission has delivered an extraordinary revelation with its sample collection from asteroid Bennu, unveiling a treasure trove of clues about the origins of life. Initial studies of the 4.5-billion-year-old sample have uncovered the presence of carbon and water, suggesting that the fundamental components for life on Earth may also exist within this extraterrestrial rock.

Ingredients of life discovered in asteroid Bennu samples

The OSIRIS-REx mission surpassed expectations by not only meeting but exceeding its goal of collecting 60 grams of asteroid material. Bonus material found on the collector head, canister lid, and base has provided scientists with an abundance of material to analyze, promising continued discoveries and revelations about the solar system's formation and the conditions that led to the emergence of life on Earth, as per a Live Science report.

What makes Bennu's composition even more intriguing is the presence of minerals never before seen on Earth. This discovery challenges existing theories about the makeup of celestial bodies and offers new insights into Bennu's ancient and varied history. Scientists involved in the study express excitement over these findings, which could reshape our understanding of the cosmos and the prevalence of life-sustaining elements in the universe.

However, amidst the excitement, researchers also acknowledge Bennu's classification as a potentially hazardous asteroid. Its projected trajectory brings it dangerously close to Earth in the future, highlighting the importance of ongoing efforts to track and understand near-Earth objects. While Bennu's secrets are marvelled at, scientists emphasize the need to continue monitoring such asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet.

The scientific community eagerly anticipates further data and analysis from future missions, recognizing the potential for Bennu and similar asteroids to offer profound insights into the origins of life and the formation of our solar system. As research progresses, we may unlock not only the mysteries of ancient asteroids but also the secrets of life itself.