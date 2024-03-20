 Asteroid Bennu samples collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx have building blocks of life, reveals study | Tech News
Home Tech News Asteroid Bennu samples collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx have building blocks of life, reveals study

Asteroid Bennu samples collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx have building blocks of life, reveals study

The samples collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu have resulted in a groundbreaking discovery as the presence of carbon and water has been discovered - the key building blocks of life.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
OSIRIS-REx
Excitement and fascination abound as NASA scientists analyze samples from asteroid Bennu, offering glimpses into the ancient history of our solar system. (NASA)
OSIRIS-REx
Excitement and fascination abound as NASA scientists analyze samples from asteroid Bennu, offering glimpses into the ancient history of our solar system. (NASA)

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission has delivered an extraordinary revelation with its sample collection from asteroid Bennu, unveiling a treasure trove of clues about the origins of life. Initial studies of the 4.5-billion-year-old sample have uncovered the presence of carbon and water, suggesting that the fundamental components for life on Earth may also exist within this extraterrestrial rock.

Ingredients of life discovered in asteroid Bennu samples

The OSIRIS-REx mission surpassed expectations by not only meeting but exceeding its goal of collecting 60 grams of asteroid material. Bonus material found on the collector head, canister lid, and base has provided scientists with an abundance of material to analyze, promising continued discoveries and revelations about the solar system's formation and the conditions that led to the emergence of life on Earth, as per a Live Science report.

What makes Bennu's composition even more intriguing is the presence of minerals never before seen on Earth. This discovery challenges existing theories about the makeup of celestial bodies and offers new insights into Bennu's ancient and varied history. Scientists involved in the study express excitement over these findings, which could reshape our understanding of the cosmos and the prevalence of life-sustaining elements in the universe.

However, amidst the excitement, researchers also acknowledge Bennu's classification as a potentially hazardous asteroid. Its projected trajectory brings it dangerously close to Earth in the future, highlighting the importance of ongoing efforts to track and understand near-Earth objects. While Bennu's secrets are marvelled at, scientists emphasize the need to continue monitoring such asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet.

The scientific community eagerly anticipates further data and analysis from future missions, recognizing the potential for Bennu and similar asteroids to offer profound insights into the origins of life and the formation of our solar system. As research progresses, we may unlock not only the mysteries of ancient asteroids but also the secrets of life itself.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 19:00 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

gc39baf3648cec586
NASA's Chandra X-ray Telescope snaps amazing images of Whirlpool Galaxy; Check it out now
20 March 2024
From vibrant X-ray hues to intricate spiral arms, NASA's images of the Whirlpool Galaxy invite us to marvel at the mysteries of deep space.nn
NASA shares mesmerizing snapshot of Whirlpool Galaxy shot by Chandra, Hubble telescopes
20 March 2024
NASA's MESSENGER mission provides crucial insights into Mercury's polar regions, uncovering the presence and characteristics of ice deposits.nn
NASA’s Messenger mission findings indicate presence of ice on Mercury! Check surprising facts
20 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EY3 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), as per NASA.
Aircraft-sized asteroid set to pass Earth by a close margin today, reveals NASA; Check details
20 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 BD7 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), as per NASA.
Asteroid watch: Building-sized asteroid set to pass Earth today by close margin, reveals NASA
19 March 2024
A geomagnetic storm alert has been issued, which could trigger a solar storm. Check details.
Solar storm alert: CME set to spark Geomagnetic storm soon, beautiful auroras likely
18 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets