AWESOME! NASA will let you engrave your name on the historic Europa Clipper spacecraft for FREE

NASA has several space exploratory missions to planets such as Mars and Jupiter in place, and now the space agency is offering a unique opportunity for the public to have their name etched on a NASA spacecraft bound for Jupiter's moon, Europa. The project, called Message in a Bottle, has been launched in collaboration with the Library of Congress which allows participants to sign their names alongside a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

Get your names etched on NASA spacecraft

By signing up, your name will be laser etched onto a microchip that will be mounted on the solar-powered Europa Clipper robotic spacecraft. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch in October 2024, and your name will make a 1.8 billion-mile journey over approximately six years. Alongside your name, Ada Limón's poem "In Praise of Mystery," inspired by the moon, will also be engraved on the spacecraft.

Over 305,000 people from around the world have already signed up to have their names included on the Europa Clipper's roster. You have until the end of 2023 to add your name. In the meantime, you can also watch live streams of the spacecraft's construction and assembly.

About Europa Clipper mission

Jupiter's moon Europa has fascinated scientists due to its icy surface and the possibility of an internal ocean that could support extraterrestrial life. Although the spacecraft won't land on the moon's surface, it will conduct numerous flybys to gather detailed information about its composition, geology, and vapor eruptions from geysers.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft will be around 100 feet long with deployed solar arrays and weigh approximately 13,000 pounds. About half of its weight is dedicated to the propellant required for reaching Europa. After launching from Florida's Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket, the spacecraft will travel around Mars and then gain momentum from Earth's gravity before embarking on a three-year journey to Europa. Once there, it will make nearly 50 flybys starting in 2030, transmitting valuable data back to Earth to help scientists understand the moon's potential to support life.

Previous opportunities to have names on spaceships

This initiative is not the first time NASA has invited the public to include their names on objects destined for space. Similar opportunities were provided for Artemis I, the Preservation Rover, and InSight missions to Mars. In 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 carried gold-plated phonographic records featuring music, including compositions by Bach and Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode."

So, if you wish to leave your mark on a historic NASA mission that explores the wonders of space, head over to NASA's website and sign on!