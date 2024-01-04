Icon
Home Tech News Car-sized asteroid set to pass Earth today; NASA reveals speed, size, and more

Car-sized asteroid set to pass Earth today; NASA reveals speed, size, and more

With the help of its advanced tech, NASA has discovered yet another asteroid that is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, January 4. Know the details of this close encounter with the car-sized Asteroid 2024 AD4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 09:50 IST
Icon
asteroid
Asteroid 2024 AD4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2024 AD4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA. (Pixabay)

When NASA's telescopes such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey track a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), astronomers measure the asteroid's observed positions in the sky and report them to the Minor Planet Center. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then uses that data to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun, according to NASA. Using this method, the US space agency has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, January 4.

Asteroid 2024 AD4: Close approach details

As per the details revealed by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Asteroid 2024 AD4 is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 243,000 kilometers. This is even closer than the Moon! Consequently, Asteroid 2024 AD4 has become the first asteroid to pass Earth at lesser distance than 1 LD (lunar distance) this year. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 35643 kilometers per hour which is faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missle (ICBM)!

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Other details

According to NASA, Asteroid 2024 AD4 has not passed Earth before and this is its first close approach to Earth. After today, it will come close to Earth again on April 17, 2035, at a distance of 52 million kilometers.

NASA says that this asteroid does not threaten Earth due to its relatively small size. With a width of just 20 feet, Asteroid 2024 AD4 is only as big as a car. On the other hand, asteroids bigger than 492 feet and which pass Earth closer than 7.5 million kilometers are classified as ‘Potentially Hazardous Objects'.

Also, read these top stories today:

Fierce Tech Titan Fight Over AI in 2023!

After OpenAI stole the limelight, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other Big Tech companies rushed muscled in on the Generative AI action.

The one thing that distracted everyone was the OpenAI sideshow that starred Sam Altman.

Read all about it here:

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

New TVs coming!

Roku Inc., the maker of TV streaming boxes and software, is debuting its first high-end TVs.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI bid to bridge the gap!

Intel on Wednesday said it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software efforts

Jump in right now here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 09:50 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
NASA SDO captured the solar flare on December 31. Know details.
NASA's SDO snaps strongest solar flare since 2017, sparking radio blackouts on Earth
03 January 2024
Asteroid 2019 KK5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
310-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, distance, and more
03 January 2024
Check out the glimpse of Jupiter's moon Io captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures mesmerizing image of Jupiter's moon Io; Know what experts said
03 January 2024
Asteroid today: Asteroid 2023 YR belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get.
Asteroid today: Aten group space rock to pass Earth closely today, reveals NASA; check speed, size
02 January 2024
The Indian space agency ISRO, launched the XpoSat satellite to study black holes, Magnetars and more. NASA too has been busy with a number of targetted launches.
Love what ISRO, NASA, ESA are doing? Professional astronomer explains how to get into stargazing
02 January 2024
pexels-pixabay-355938
Top secret US X-37B spaceplane launched by NASA on SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
29 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon