Chandrayaan-3: What ISRO's Mission Moon is all about in brief

India has launched two lunar missions so far, extracting valuable lessons from each expedition and emerging stronger with every endeavor. The first Chandrayaan mission was launched on October 22, 2008. The mission was known for its discovery of water on the moon and later it led to many other discoveries too.

The second mission, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019, The lander made it to the lunar orbit, but was later lost just 2.1 km above the moon's surface.

Now, the Chandrayaan- 3 has been built with learnings from past failures and ISRO will be hoping that the space mission is successful.

Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch from India on July 14, at 2:35 p.m. India standard time. It has a few main objectives with greater emphasis, the first focus of the mission is to land safely on the moon's surface so the experiments can be conducted. According to NASA, the lander will touch the surface with the rover in the south polar region of the Moon. After the landing, the lander will collect material on the surface for 14 Earth days. Chandrayaan-3 cost roughly ₹615 crore.

Let's now thoroughly understand the science behind the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Science and technology

The spacecraft will consist of three major components, the rover, lander, and propulsion module powered by advanced technology. As per ISRO, technologies like hazard detection and avoidance on the rover, a landing leg mechanism to aim for a soft touchdown, and altimeters and velocity instruments to estimate altitude and speed above the moon will be included in these three components.

The propulsion module will be a box-like structure with one large solar panel attached on one side and a large cylinder on top. The lander will consist of four landing legs and four landing thrusters. Lastly, the rover is mounted on a six-wheel rocker-bogie wheel drive assembly with a rectangular chassis. All these components will have their own function and tasks to perform during different phases of the mission.