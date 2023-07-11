Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3: What ISRO's Mission Moon is all about in brief

Chandrayaan-3: What ISRO's Mission Moon is all about in brief

Know about the upcoming ISRO moon mission and how it will be executed - check out this brief guide to Chandrayaan-3.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 18:14 IST
Chandrayaan-3.
Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch on July 14. Know everything about the mission here. (ISRO| Twitter)
Chandrayaan-3.
Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch on July 14. Know everything about the mission here. (ISRO| Twitter)

India has launched two lunar missions so far, extracting valuable lessons from each expedition and emerging stronger with every endeavor. The first Chandrayaan mission was launched on October 22, 2008. The mission was known for its discovery of water on the moon and later it led to many other discoveries too.

The second mission, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019, The lander made it to the lunar orbit, but was later lost just 2.1 km above the moon's surface.

Now, the Chandrayaan- 3 has been built with learnings from past failures and ISRO will be hoping that the space mission is successful.

Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch from India on July 14, at 2:35 p.m. India standard time. It has a few main objectives with greater emphasis, the first focus of the mission is to land safely on the moon's surface so the experiments can be conducted. According to NASA, the lander will touch the surface with the rover in the south polar region of the Moon. After the landing, the lander will collect material on the surface for 14 Earth days. Chandrayaan-3 cost roughly 615 crore.

Let's now thoroughly understand the science behind the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Science and technology

The spacecraft will consist of three major components, the rover, lander, and propulsion module powered by advanced technology. As per ISRO, technologies like hazard detection and avoidance on the rover, a landing leg mechanism to aim for a soft touchdown, and altimeters and velocity instruments to estimate altitude and speed above the moon will be included in these three components.

The propulsion module will be a box-like structure with one large solar panel attached on one side and a large cylinder on top. The lander will consist of four landing legs and four landing thrusters. Lastly, the rover is mounted on a six-wheel rocker-bogie wheel drive assembly with a rectangular chassis. All these components will have their own function and tasks to perform during different phases of the mission.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 18:14 IST

More From This Section

Solar storm to strike Earth as huge CME clouds approaching fast; NASA reveals details
11 July 2023
150-foot asteroid racing towards Earth at breakneck speed; close approach today
11 July 2023
Granite found on the moon! Water too?
10 July 2023
Solar storm warning! Fearsome Earth-facing sunspot could unleash X-class solar flares!
10 July 2023
Asteroid threat looms as NASA tracks 200-foot space rock hurtling towards Earth
10 July 2023
Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals
09 July 2023
Solar storm warning: NASA turns to AI for help
09 July 2023
NASA's Webb Telescope unveils farthest supermassive black hole, Parker Solar Probe, more
08 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets