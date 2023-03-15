    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Colossal 200-foot asteroid darting towards Earth; Clocked at a fearsome 26446 kmph

    Colossal 200-foot asteroid darting towards Earth; Clocked at a fearsome 26446 kmph

    NASA has been monitoring an asteroid that is nearly as big as an aircraft and is set to pass Earth closely today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 10:19 IST
    From 721-foot monster to 22-foot dwarf, 5 asteroids to come very close to Earth
    asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2022 YS5 - NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 2022 YS5, will make its closest approach to Earth today, January 13, at a distance of 5.9 million kilometers. It is nearly as big as an aircraft, with a width of 130 feet. Asteroid 2022 YS5 is already hurtling towards the planet at a speed of 21506 kmph.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2014 LJ - A relatively small asteroid with a size of 22 feet will fly past Earth by a very close margin tomorrow, January 14. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2014 LJ, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 1.8 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 12515 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 YH3 – Another asteroid named 2022 YH3 will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, January 14 at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 290, is travelling at a staggering speed of 58580 kilometers per hour towards the planet. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2012 BV13 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2012 BV13. This asteroid is particularly concerning due to its monstrous size. According to NASA, it has a size ranging anywhere between 327 feet and 721 feet, making it nearly as big as a football field! It is expected to fly past Earth closely on January 16 at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a speedy 24042 kilometers per hour.  (WikiMedia Commons)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2020 BP - NASA has warned that an asteroid named Asteroid 2020 BP is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on January 20. Asteroid 2020 BP is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 60966 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 62 feet and 141 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth a distance of just 1.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2023 DM belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

    Most asteroids are in the asteroid belt, which is located between Mars and Jupiter in the solar system. However, some asteroids have trajectories that cause them to come closer to Earth. Space agencies such as NASA monitor these asteroids that pass close to Earth to reduce any uncertainty as they can prove to be hazardous. Over the last few years, there have been a number of instances where asteroids have come very close to our planet, posing a potential threat. Small ones crash on Earth on a regular basis. As per ESA, 1-metre wide asteroids crash on Earth every 2 weeks or so. Bigger ones, like the asteroid that exploded over Russia's Chelyabinsk, caused destruction worth millions and injured more than 1400 people.

    However, due to the early detection and monitoring of these asteroids owing to advancement in tech, scientists have been able to determine whether these asteroids pose any danger to Earth weeks before they even come close to Earth. NASA has now revealed that a similar asteroid is all set to pass the planet at fearsome speed today.

    Information about Asteroid 2023 DM

    NASA has warned that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DM is charging towards Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely today March 15. In fact, this space rock is already on its way towards us travelling at a staggering speed of 26446 kilometers per hour. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 3.2 million kilometers or 0.02177 astronomical units.

    An astronomical unit (AU, or au) is basically a unit of length equal to the average, or mean, distance between Earth and the Sun, that is, 149,597,870.7 kilometers. Although this distance may seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances, considering how big the asteroid is.

    Danger caused by the asteroid

    Asteroid 2023 DM is particularly concerning due to its sheer size. With a width of nearly 200 feet, this space rock is the size of an aircraft! Impact of an asteroid this size would cause regional destruction but would not be able to end life on Earth. However, it could still cause significant destruction to life and property if it crashed in densely populated areas.

    These close calls with asteroids highlight the importance of continued technological development in asteroid detection and monitoring programs, which help to ensure the safety of our planet from the potential impact of these space rocks.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 10:19 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot