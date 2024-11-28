Cyclone Fengal: How to track live updates and forecasts for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in real-time
Know how to track Cyclone Fengal in real time using official websites, weather apps, and social media for accurate updates and safety information.
Cyclone Fengal continues to affect several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur. Authorities have closed schools and colleges in these areas as a safety measure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory and continues to provide updates through its official channels.
According to the IMD, a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened and is moving north-northwest. The depression is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30. The storm is anticipated to reach land with wind speeds of 50-60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h.
You may be interested in
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's horror comedy drama movie online
Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rainfall Alert and Precautionary Measures
Heavy rainfall has already begun in affected areas. Schools and colleges in Puducherry have been closed today due to the worsening weather. The Education Minister, Arumugam Namassivayam, stated that the authorities are on high alert, with measures in place to respond to the situation.
The Chief Minister's office in Puducherry has reported that the region received 7.5 cm of rain in the past 24 hours, while Karaikal recorded 9.5 cm. In response to the storm, the state government has stepped up preparedness efforts, instructing officials from the Disaster Management, Public Works Department (PWD), and municipalities to take immediate action. This includes moving residents from low-lying areas to relief camps, and a 24/7 control room has been set up to monitor the storm's progress.
Also read: Aditya-L1 solar mission findings set to protect power grids and satellites from solar storms
IMD forecasts more heavy rainfall for the next two days in Puducherry and Karaikal, with Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts also expected to experience isolated heavy rain. Chennai, Tiruvallur, and neighboring districts remain on alert for localized heavy rainfall.
Also read: Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and even MacBook Pro M4 - Here's why
Cyclone Fengal live: How to stay updated
To stay updated on Cyclone Fengal's movement and impact, people can follow platforms like Accuweather.com and the IMD's official website (mausam.imd.gov.in) for regular updates. For real-time tracking, websites such as windy.com offer dynamic visualizations of the cyclone's path and wind speeds. The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai also posts frequent updates on its official social media accounts, keeping the public informed about the evolving situation.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71732793738156