Cyclone Fengal: How to track live updates and forecasts for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in real-time

Cyclone Fengal continues to affect several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur. Authorities have closed schools and colleges in these areas as a safety measure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory and continues to provide updates through its official channels.

According to the IMD, a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened and is moving north-northwest. The depression is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30. The storm is anticipated to reach land with wind speeds of 50-60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h.

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rainfall Alert and Precautionary Measures

Heavy rainfall has already begun in affected areas. Schools and colleges in Puducherry have been closed today due to the worsening weather. The Education Minister, Arumugam Namassivayam, stated that the authorities are on high alert, with measures in place to respond to the situation.

The Chief Minister's office in Puducherry has reported that the region received 7.5 cm of rain in the past 24 hours, while Karaikal recorded 9.5 cm. In response to the storm, the state government has stepped up preparedness efforts, instructing officials from the Disaster Management, Public Works Department (PWD), and municipalities to take immediate action. This includes moving residents from low-lying areas to relief camps, and a 24/7 control room has been set up to monitor the storm's progress.

IMD forecasts more heavy rainfall for the next two days in Puducherry and Karaikal, with Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts also expected to experience isolated heavy rain. Chennai, Tiruvallur, and neighboring districts remain on alert for localized heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Fengal live: How to stay updated

To stay updated on Cyclone Fengal's movement and impact, people can follow platforms like Accuweather.com and the IMD's official website (mausam.imd.gov.in) for regular updates. For real-time tracking, websites such as windy.com offer dynamic visualizations of the cyclone's path and wind speeds. The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai also posts frequent updates on its official social media accounts, keeping the public informed about the evolving situation.