Don’t miss out on the upcoming Perseid meteor shower

Yet again the time has come when we get to experience the fascinatingly illuminated sky as the Perseid meteor shower will be seen in August. The meteor shower happens every year from mid-July to August and it is one of the amazing views that everyone should look forward to

This year is different from the rest. The Perseid meteor shower can be seen with the naked eye in the dark night sky, and the good news is that the moon will only be 10 per cent illuminated, Space.com reports, therefore, you can totally enjoy the view.

When and where to see the Perseid meteor shower

According to In The Sky report, the shower will peak around Aug. 13, 2023. The Perseid meteor shower will be most active between 17 July to 24 August. The best view you can get is from the northern hemisphere and mid-southern latitudes.

To catch the meteor shower, find the darkest sky or place and just sit and relax and enjoy the view. Although it gets hard to speculate the right direction of the meteor, according to a NASA report, the shower will originate from the Perseus constellation.

You can enjoy the view for about 30 minutes to one hour. During the peak sky, you can encounter over 100 stars flying in the dark sky as per NASA reports

About the meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is considered one of the best views of the year. When Perseid meteors streak through the Earth's atmosphere, they leave behind long "wakes" of light and colour.

The increased brightness of the Perseids 'fireballs' are caused by bigger cometary material particles.

Where do meteors come from?

According to NASA reports, meteors are formed by leftover particles from comets and fragments of broken asteroids. The dust trail left by comets around the Sun is visible when they come around the Sun. The Earth passes through the debris trail every year, where they collide with the atmosphere and break apart to create fiery streaks of colour in the sky.