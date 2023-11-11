Icon
Home Tech News Earth to suffer direct CME hit, new NASA model reveals; To spark solar storm and auroras

Earth to suffer direct CME hit, new NASA model reveals; To spark solar storm and auroras

A new NASA prediction model has revealed that a CME is set for a direct collision on November 12 with the Earth. It can spark an intense solar storm, resulting in aurora lights and radio blackouts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 17:15 IST
Icon
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth tomorrow, November 12. NASA reveals the danger. (NASA)
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth tomorrow, November 12. NASA reveals the danger. (NASA)

Yesterday, the NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) detected a coronal mass ejection (CME) that appeared to be coming towards the Earth. The early assessment revealed that it could hit the Earth in the late hours of November 11, although it wasn't clear whether the strike would be a direct one or a glancing blow. Earlier today, NASA ran the data through its prediction model and we have a much clearer picture of what is to come. The CME is now expected to hit the Earth tomorrow, November 12. It is also expected to be a head-on collision, and the solar storm can reach an intensity of G2-class.

Tamitha Skov, space weather physicist, and solar storm enthusiast, posted on her X account about the NASA model and said, “A #Solarstorm Encore: A new direct hit comes! NOAA & NASA models show impact expected by November 12 (optimistic estimates say late November 11 if the storm is fast). Although not as strong as the recent storm, this one could reach G2-levels & bring #aurora to mid-latitudes”. If you want to check the NASA model, Skov has also shared that separately in a post and you can check it here.

Solar storm expected tomorrow

It should be noted that despite the revelation by the NASA model, things can change anytime. This is because our technology is limited and the extent of accuracy of these predictions may not always be high. For now, a G2-class geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth. As we mentioned earlier, such intensity is enough to spark auroras in the high to mid-latitude regions. Short-wave radio frequency is also under threat as these can be disrupted, affecting drone pilots, mariners, aviators, and emergency responders.

Know the GOES-16 satellite

GOES-16, formerly known as GOES-R before reaching geostationary orbit, is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). It was launched on November 19, 2016, and became operational on December 18, 2017. GOES-16 is located in geostationary orbit over the Atlantic Ocean and provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere. It also carries a lightning mapper, which can detect both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. GOES-16 is a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction, including such storms.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 17:15 IST

More From This Section

Icon
James Webb Space telescope and Hubble space telescope alliance illuminates 14 celestial marvels, offering a stunning glimpse into the universe's colourful tapestry.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope reveal dance of galaxies
11 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VD4 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 10, is Asteroid 2023 VD4. During its approach, it will come as close as just 145,000 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon! According to NASA, the space rock is just 27 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 56072 kilometers per hour.
104-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon; check details
10 November 2023
NASA's 29th commercial resupply mission by SpaceX was launched successfully and it brings much-needed supplies to the ISS.n(representative image)
SpaceX Dragon successfully launches 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to ISS
10 November 2023
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to strike the Earth in the late hours of November 11. Find out the possible consequences.
NASA SOHO spots CME headed for Earth tomorrow; Solar storm may spark auroras, radio blackouts
10 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VT3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
House-sized asteroid to pass Earth at close quarters today, get as near as 4.2 mn km, NASA says
10 November 2023
NASA has shared a a mesmerising image of an aurora's celestial dance above Utah that was snapped from the from the International Space Station after a solar storm.
Amazing aurora after solar storm strike! Just check out this NASA image of Utah sky from ISS
09 November 2023
James Webb Space Telescope's discovery of water vapour in young planet-forming disks has unveiled secrets of Earth's birth, NASA says.
Amazing tech! James Webb Space Telescope revealed secrets of Earth's formation, NASA says
09 November 2023
Boeing pioneers historic space exploration in collaboration with NASA's Artemis program, aiming to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon.
Boeing powers historic lunar exploration with SLS, scripts new chapter in NASA's Artemis program
09 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon