Exploring the unknown: NASA's UVEX Mission to reveal how galaxies, stars evolve

  NASA's UVEX mission aims to survey ultraviolet light across the entire sky and identify sources how galaxies, stars evolve.

By: HT TECH
Feb 14 2024, 20:55 IST
NASA's UVEX will house an ultraviolet spectrograph, enhancing its ability to study phenomena such as stellar explosions and the behavior of massive stars. (NASA)

NASA is constantly pushing the limits, venturing into the unknown realms of air and space. Their most recent project, the UVEX mission (UltraViolet EXplorer), scheduled for launch in 2030, promises to shed more light on the mysteries of galaxy and star evolution. UVEX's primary mission is to conduct a comprehensive survey of ultraviolet light across the entire sky. But it doesn't stop there. Equipped with advanced technology, the telescope can quickly identify sources of UV radiation in the universe. This capacity is critical for observing events such as the aftermath of gravitational wave-induced neutron star mergers.

Moreover, UVEX will house an ultraviolet spectrograph, enhancing its ability to study phenomena such as stellar explosions and the behavior of massive stars. NASA's assistant administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, Nicola Fox, underlines the importance of UVEX in uncovering the mysteries of both close and distant galaxies, as well as dynamic events in our ever-changing cosmos.

UVEX's ultraviolet survey will complement data gathered by other missions, such as ESA's Euclid and NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set to launch by 2027. Together, these missions will provide a complete multi-wavelength picture of the cosmos.

Mark Clampin, director of NASA's Astrophysics Division, emphasizes the importance of UVEX in contributing to our understanding of the cosmos across various wavelengths. The mission's selection, following a comprehensive study and review, highlights its importance in tackling critical astrophysical goals.

Led by principal investigator Fiona Harrison at Caltech, UVEX will involve collaboration with institutions like the University of California at Berkeley, Northrop Grumman, and the Space Dynamics Laboratory. UVEX, with an estimated cost of $300 million minus launch costs, is expected to be a beneficial addition to NASA's space exploration mission portfolio.

The Explorers Program, NASA's oldest continuous program, facilitates low-cost access to space for principal investigator-led space science investigations. Since its start in 1958, the program has undertaken more than 90 missions, including pioneering efforts such as Explorer 1, which found Earth's radiation belts.

Managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the Explorers Program continues to drive scientific exploration across various domains, from Earth studies to the mysteries of the universe itself. UVEX is another step ahead in humanity's attempt to understand the universe.

