    Fastest solar winds in years churn TERRIFYING solar storm on Earth; More expected

    Fastest solar winds in years churn TERRIFYING solar storm on Earth; More expected

    Fastest solar winds in years, moving as fast as 800 km/s, shook the Earth with a powerful G-3 class solar storm yesterday, February 27. More solar storms are expected later today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 11:24 IST
    Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
    Sun
    1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
    Sun
    3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
    image caption
    4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
    Solar storm
    View all Images
    Fast-moving solar winds cause a scary solar storm on Earth. Know all the details. (NASA)

    On February 24, it was first reported that the Sun was suffering from chain explosions caused by the sunspot AR3229 igniting multiple solar flares within itself that released huge amounts of solar particles into space. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that a double blow was coming for the Earth with a solar wind stream and a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud both headed towards the Earth. Yesterday, February 27, the solar storm finally struck our planet and it was a terrifying event marked with the fastest solar winds seen in years and the most intense solar storm of 2023. To make matters worse, more such solar storms are expected to strike the Earth today.

    The development was reported by SpaceWeather.com which noted that the NOAA DSCOVR satellite was not able to see the CME storm strike the Earth due to a grounding fault on February 27. But when it regained its senses, “ the solar wind speed had jumped to 800 km/s, the highest value in years. The CME might have arrived during that time. If so, it means the peak of the storm occurred on Feb 27th at category G3, and we can now expect subsiding G1- to G2-class activity on Feb. 28th”.

    Intense solar storm hits the Earth

    The G3-class solar storm event was so strong that aurora lights were seen in the UK, and parts of Europe including Norway and Denmark. Shockingly, the northern lights were seen as far as Colorado in the USA.

    A G-3 class solar storm is moderately strong and can damage satellites, cause disruption in wireless communications (GPS, low frequency transmissions) and cause fluctuations in power grids on ground. They can also interfere with mobile networks and destroy internet connection. However, the solar storm did not impact any systems for long periods of time or irreparably so.

    Things have been heating up for the Sun and it is considered that solar activity can get even worse in days to come. This is likely to continue till 2025 when the Sun will finally reach the peak of its current solar cycle.

    DSCOVR satellite's role in solar weather monitoring

    NOAA monitors the solar storms and Sun's behavior using its DSCOVR satellite which became operational in 2016. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared. The different measurements are done on temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation and frequency of the solar particles.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 11:24 IST
