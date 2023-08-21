Home Tech News Fiery Earth-facing sunspots could unleash M-class solar flares

Fiery Earth-facing sunspots could unleash M-class solar flares

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted M-class solar flares that could be unleashed by two sunspots. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 08:55 IST
India's Aditya L1 mission to study the Sun, CME, solar flares and more
NASA captures Sun emitting solar flare on April 20,2022.
1/6 ISRO has unveiled its upcoming major project, the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission. It will be India’s first space based mission that will explore Sun and space weather. (SDO/NASA)
Nasa 3D app
2/6 ISRO shared on X (Formally Twitter), “Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.” (Nasa)
Solar prominence
3/6 The mission’s name is Sun's nucleus, Aditya-L1 looks forward to providing unmatched insights into the Sun's actions. Its method involves placing itself within a halo orbit encircling the Sun-Earth system's Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometres distant from Earth. (NASA)
Solar flare released from the Sun
4/6 The spacecraft will contain seven advanced payloads that are designed to study different layers of the Sun including the photosphere and chromosphere to the outermost layer, the corona. These payloads have electromagnetic, particle and magnetic field detectors. (NASA/SDO)
Solar Orbites captures solar eruption
5/6 The capability for four payloads to collect accurate and concentrated observations of the Sun. Simultaneously, the remaining three payloads will investigate particles and fields at the Lagrange point. (NASA)
Aditya-L1's mission has the ability to directly capture Sun from unique points without letting eclipses or occultation in its way.
6/6 Aditya-L1's mission has the ability to directly capture Sun from unique points without letting eclipses or occultation in its way. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben)
Solar flare
View all Images
Two sunspots could unleash C, M-class solar flares. (Unsplash)

The Sun has been displaying its might over the last few months, and its activity is expected to increase as we move towards the peak of Solar Cycle 25, which is likely to be in 2025. During its 11-year cycle, the Sun unleashes CMEs, solar flares, solar storms, and other high energy particles which can damage electric infra on Earth. Although scientists now have the technology to predict most of these events, this cycle's activity has already exceeded the maximum threshold which was predicted earlier.

As per a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report, the number of sunspots seen in this cycle has surpassed the expectations from the solar maximum, nearly two years ahead of schedule. Experts have now shed light on two sunspots that recently hurled out solar flares towards Earth.

Solar flares today

According to NOAA, there are currently seven active sunspots facing Earth, and two of them hurled out flares towards the planet recently. Sunspots AR3409 and AR3403 exploded and sent out solar flares which could reach Earth today, August 21. As per the report, there is a 99 percent chance of C-class flares, while experts have also predicted a 15 percent possibility of M-class flares reaching Earth.

While it is unlikely, there is a 1 percent chance that these could turn out to be X-class solar flares, which are the strongest flares released by the Sun. Strong, X-class solar flares that the Sun hurls out can not disrupt global communications, harm satellites, and bring down the power grids to create blackouts, but also create radiation storms which can give small doses of radiation to the people flying in airplanes at the time!

Rising solar activity

As we move towards the peak of the solar cycle, the Sun's activity is expected to rise exponentially. As per a report by spaceweather.com, Earth has entered a high-speed stream of solar wind, which caused geomagnetic storms and sparked auroras in Finland and Sweden.

Moreover, NASA's Perseverence Rover recently spotted a mammoth sunspot crossing the solar disk on August 17. It was big enough to be noticed from the surface of Mars! The rover captured images of the sunspot with the help of its Mastcam-Z. According to NASA, Mars orbits the Sun over its farside, and therefore, the rover can see approaching sunspots almost a week before Earth, giving us a heads-up of the oncoming solar activity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 08:54 IST

More From This Section

In a special moment, NASA rover on Mars snaps Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in flight
21 August 2023
220-foot asteroid to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and more
21 August 2023
220-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks speeding towards Earth! One will come nearer than Moon
20 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 QR to get extremely close to Earth today at just 129,000 miles, says NASA
20 August 2023
Russia’s Luna-25 Lander Fails to Enter Pre-Landing Orbit of Moon
20 August 2023
5 giant asteroids approaching Earth! Speed to size, NASA reveals details
19 August 2023
Asteroid, as big as Boeing 777, is hurtling towards Earth; NASA shares the details
19 August 2023
Burj Khalifa-sized asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth; check speed, other details
18 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets