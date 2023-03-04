    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women's Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    GARGANTUAN 1049-foot asteroid will soon come extremely close to Earth, NASA reveals

    GARGANTUAN 1049-foot asteroid will soon come extremely close to Earth, NASA reveals

    NASA warns that a huge 1049-foot wide asteroid will be coming dangerously close to the Earth in just 10 more days. Is there a danger of an asteroid strike? Find out.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 20:30 IST
    NASA reports that asteroid 2023 CM is headed towards the Earth. It will make its closest approach to the planet on March 14. (Bloomberg)

    Over the past several months, there have been no sightings of any massive asteroids approaching Earth. Instead, we've observed smaller space rocks measuring between 100 and 500 feet in width. While these smaller asteroids could potentially cause damage upon impact, they would not pose a global threat or endanger humanity. However, this is all about to change. NASA has reported that a 1049-foot asteroid, categorized as potentially hazardous, will be approaching its closest proximity to Earth on March 14. This development is particularly concerning because if the asteroid were to collide with Earth, it could potentially cause widespread destruction, flattening hundreds of kilometers of land and triggering earthquakes, tectonic shifts, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and forest fires. This asteroid is capable of causing tremendous destruction to our planet.

    Potentially hazardous asteroid to approach the Earth

    The asteroid was recently added to the NASA Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database which has revealed some important information regarding the asteroid. The name of the asteroid is 2023 CM, and it was first observed on February 2 of this year, and that's what the 4 digit number in its name indicates. The asteroid is traveling at a mind-numbing speed of 50474 kilometers per hour. This is extremely fast, even for asteroids as most of them travel in the range of 25,000-40,000 kilometers per hour. With its size and speed, it can cause some serious damage to our planet, if it ends up hitting us.

    However, early predictions highlight that the asteroid will come as close as 3.9 million kilometers to the Earth and will make a safe passage across the planet without harming us. But last moment deflections do take place, and if it were to happen, we would be facing its wrath.

    The asteroid has been classified as potentially hazardous. NASA assigns this classification to any asteroid that comes closer than 7.4 million kilometers to the Earth and is of a considerable size to pose a serious threat to the planet. With 2023 CM fulfilling both of these criteria, the asteroid is of concern to astronomers.

    Know the NEOWISE telescope

    It is very interesting to understand how this tech actually works. Ever since NASA became aware of the risk of the near-Earth objects (NEO), it has dedicated itself to track and monitor as many space rocks in the inner circle of the solar system as possible. Using the prowess of JPL and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) telescope, the US space agency collects data for over 20,000 asteroids.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 20:29 IST
