Google may have to sell Chrome or Android to restore competition, here’s why

In August this year, Amit Mehta, a federal judge, ruled against Google, stating that it exhibited monopolistic behaviour in the search and advertising sectors. Now, the Department of Justice is taking action, with lawyers starting to find potential solutions to restore a level playing field and bring competition into the mix. As spotted by The Verge, the Department of Justice is now exploring various remedies for the issue.

Part of the Solution Could Be Selling Off One of Its Divisions Like Android, Chrome, or Google Play

Titled PLAINTIFFS' PROPOSED REMEDY FRAMEWORK, the Department of Justice's filing in the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA is a 32-page document outlining various ways to reduce Google's monopolistic standing. This includes monitoring Google's future behaviour and even ordering the company to sell off one of its key businesses, such as Google Play, Android, or Chrome.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The document also notes that Google Search is a significant part of the problem due to the massive deals it has with companies like Apple, where it pays billions to remain the default search engine on billions of Apple devices. This impacts other search operators, making it difficult for them to gain market share.

Google Says DOJ's “Radical” Proposals Will “Break” Them

Google has listed several counterarguments to the DOJ's “radical” solutions submitted to the court. One of them is that user privacy and security would be compromised if Google were forced to share users' search queries, clicks, and results with competitors. “The search queries you share with Google are often sensitive and personal and are protected by Google's strict security standards; in the hands of a different company without strong security practices, bad actors could access them to identify you and your search history — as we've seen before,” Google stated.

Google also brought “American innovation” into the discussion, arguing that AI is a new and important industry for America's technological and economic leadership, and that there are “enormous risks to the government putting its thumb on the scale of this vital industry.”

Google also mentioned that separating Chrome or Android from the company would essentially “break” them. It argued that Android helps keep the cost of phones low for billions of people, while Chrome serves as the “backbone” for various other browsers (Chromium). “Make no mistake: Breaking them off would change their business models, raise the cost of devices, and undermine Android and Google Play in their robust competition with Apple's iPhone and App Store,” Google added.

