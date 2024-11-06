Google Cloud to mandate Multi-Factor Authentication from 2025- Report

Google is taking a step forward to strengthen its cloud platform's security by mandating Multi-Factor Authentication starting in 2025. Google has shared a detailed and phased process which starts in November on how it will encourage Google Cloud customers to use MFA. This major step has been taken to increase its platform's security and provide its customers with a safer online experience. Know more about how the Multi-Factor Authentication will on different Google Cloud platforms.

Google Cloud to mandate Multi-Factor Authentication

According to Google's blog post shared by Mayank Upadhyay, VP of Engineering and Distinguished Engineer, Google Cloud, the platform is introducing MFA to enhance its security worldwide. This new feature will be mandatory for all users and businesses and it will start to roll out in 2025. Over the period, Google will be sharing constant reminders via notifications for a smooth transition to MFA deployment.

It was highlighted that the mandatory MFA for Google Cloud will rolled out in a phased approach starting from November. There are three major phases where all users will be encouraged for the secure version of Google Cloud. During the first phase, Google Cloud Console users will be getting reminders to enrol MFA. In the second phase, MFA will be rolled out to all new and existing Google Cloud users who log in with their passwords. This will be seen in Google Cloud Console, Firebase Console, gCloud, and all other platforms. In the final phase, all users will be required to use MFA, additionally, they'll also have flexible options such as security key, biometric authentication, OTP, etc.

How to enable MFA for Google Account

Visit security.google.com which will lead to your account security settings Now go to How you sign in to Google, and select 2-Step Verification. Now, follow the instructions to complete the MFA process smoothly.

This step is crucial to maintaining a secure cloud environment and restricting unauthorised access. Google highlighted that already 70% of Google users are benefiting from MFA and mandating this feature will allow all users to keep their data safe and in one place.

