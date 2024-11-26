Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google Maps online vs offline navigation: Things you need to keep in mind

Google Maps online vs offline navigation: Things you need to keep in mind

A recent fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh highlights the dangers of over-relying on GPS navigation. Here’s what you need to know about Google Maps online vs offline.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 11:32 IST
Icon
5 Google Maps features that are not available in India
Google Maps online vs offline
1/6 Google Maps is the most popular navigation app that is used in over 220 countries. It gives real-time traffic, navigation and transit details based on the country of the user. There are many features of Google Maps that are available in other countries and not in India. Here’s a look at some of them:
Google Maps online vs offline
2/6 Google launched the search with live view feature in September last year. This feature facilitates the search functionality with augmented reality. The users can use their smartphone cameras to take a visual tour of the route through floating arrows by using the Live View AR feature of Google Maps. The Live View AR feature displays the relative location of landmarks more accurately. For instance, for visiting the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, users can open the Live View AR feature on their smartphone and reach the location by following the visual guide. According to Google, currently the feature is accessible in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo. It is coming soon to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 The Indoor Live View feature is the extension of the outdoor live view. Similar to outdoor live view that helps in locating outdoor landmarks, the indoor live view helps users in navigation inside malls, train stations and airports. As per Google, the indoor view feature is available in more than 1,000 new airports, malls and train stations across  Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei.
image caption
4/6 Immersive view feature was launched by Google last year for enabling users to look at the multi-dimensional views of an area along with the details such around traffic, weather and busyness. Google maps uses predictive modeling technology to find the historical information about a place and predict how the area will be like the next day, in the coming week and month. For instance, a user can go to the immersive view option to look at the details about the traffic status, peak hours, entry timings and the views of Red Fort and plan their visit accordingly. The time slider within the feature will allow them to view how the monument appears during different times of a day. Users can also check out the nearby restaurants and hotels before visiting the place. The immersive view feature is available in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo on Android and iOS.
image caption
5/6 By using Google Maps eco-friendly route feature, the users can travel to their desired destinations by taking an eco-friendly route. Google Maps enabled eco-friendly routing system uses the AI and information from local authorities for determining the fastest and most fuel efficient travel route for users. The feature also allows users to compare between two routes based on fuel-efficiency and travelling time and select accordingly. Google Maps eco-friendly route feature is available in US, Canada and 40 other countries in Europe. 
image caption
6/6 Google introduced the lite navigation feature for cyclists under its eco-friendly navigation initiative. Lite navigation enables cyclists to travel without the need of filling details of navigation and cycle with ease without touching their phones. Lite navigation helps cyclists in keeping track of details like trip progress, elevation of route and real-time ETA updates without the need of entering turn by turn navigation details. 
Google Maps online vs offline
icon View all Images
Explore the key differences between Google Maps online and offline for better navigation choices. (Pexels)

In a tragic incident on Saturday night, three men from Uttar Pradesh lost their lives when their taxi plunged off an incomplete bridge over the Ramganga River in Faridpur, Bareilly district. The victims were traveling from Gurugram to Bareilly and had been using Google Maps to navigate from Dataganj in Budaun to Faridpur via Khallpur. Unaware of the bridge's unfinished state, their reliance on the navigation system ended in disaster, raising serious concerns about the accuracy and reliability of GPS navigation systems like Google Maps, especially in areas with incomplete or misleading infrastructure data.

This incident sheds light on the growing issue of over-reliance on digital maps, prompting an important question: Is using online navigation systems like Google Maps always the best choice? What about when there's no internet? Here's a comparison of Google Maps' online and offline features to help you navigate the risks and benefits.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Google Maps Accident: 6 life-saving tips to avoid mishaps while driving in India

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Online Maps: The Real-Time Advantage and Its Challenges

Online maps connect to Google's servers to provide real-time data, such as traffic updates, route optimisation, and local business information. These maps rely on continuous internet connectivity to function, which can be a double-edged sword.

Pros of Online Maps:

  • Real-Time Data: Google Maps offers live traffic conditions, the latest business details, and the most efficient routes.
  • Rich Features: Users can explore Street View, 3D buildings, and personalized recommendations.
  • Automatic Updates: The maps update continuously, keeping you informed with new details as they emerge.

Cons of Online Maps:

  • Internet Dependency: A stable internet connection is essential. In areas with weak or no connectivity, the map becomes unusable.
  • High Data Usage: Streaming constant updates can quickly deplete your data allowance, leading to high costs, particularly for users with limited data plans.
  • Privacy Concerns: Sharing your location data with Google can raise privacy issues, as it sends information back to Google's servers.

Also read: Tired of spam calls and messages? Here's how you can easily block them on Jio forever

Offline Maps: Reliability Without the Internet

Offline maps, in contrast, download a specific area of the map, allowing users to navigate without needing an active internet connection. This can be a lifesaver in areas with limited connectivity.

Pros of Offline Maps:

  • Uninterrupted Navigation: Navigate freely in remote areas, such as mountainous regions or forests, where internet access is scarce.
  • Lower Data Usage: Offline maps do not require a data connection, saving both money and battery life.
  • Increased Privacy: Because the maps are stored locally on your device, less location data is shared with external servers.

Also read: HMD Fusion with 108MP camera and Gaming Outfit launched in India: Check specs, features and more

Cons of Offline Maps:

  • Limited Functionality: Offline maps lack key features like real-time traffic updates, dynamic routing, and changes to business information.
  • Manual Updates: To keep your offline maps current, you must manually download the latest data, which can be time-consuming.
  • Limited Coverage: Offline maps typically cover only a small region, meaning users need to download additional areas for different locations.

Ultimately, whether you rely on Google Maps online or offline depends on your specific needs and location. While online maps provide real-time updates and a wealth of features, offline maps offer a reliable backup in areas where connectivity is an issue. As we continue to integrate these tools into our daily lives, it's important to understand the advantages and limitations of both options to ensure we use them effectively and safely.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 11:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards
GTA 6

GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans disappointed by Rockstar’s latest announcement, hoping for major reveal this thursday
GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets