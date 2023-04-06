Home Tech News How to watch the full moon today: PINK MOON coming tonight-April 2023

How to watch the full moon today: PINK MOON coming tonight-April 2023

The full moon in April is often referred to as the Pink Moon. Know the reason behind it and find out the best time to see it in the sky.

How well do you know Earth's Moon? How did it form, rotation, its orbit? Get up close and familiar- 5 points
Moon
1/5 How did the Moon form? According to the information provided by NASA, the leading theory behind the formation of the Moon is that a Mars-sized object collided with Earth billions of years ago, and debris from this collision eventually formed the Moon. (NASA)
Moon
2/5 Moon's rotation: The time it takes for the Moon to rotate once on its axis is equal to the time it takes for the Moon to orbit once around Earth. This keeps the same side of the Moon facing towards Earth throughout the month. (NASA)
3/5 Moon orbit Earth: According to NASA, the Moon takes about one month to orbit Earth (27.3 days to complete a revolution, but 29.5 days to change from New Moon to New Moon). As the Moon completes each 27.3-day orbit around Earth, both Earth and the Moon are moving around the Sun. Because of this change in position, sunlight appears to hit the Moon at a slightly different angle on day 27 than it does on day zero ― even though the Moon itself has already traveled all the way around Earth. It takes a little more than two additional days for sunlight to hit the Moon in the same way it did on day zero. This is why it takes 29.5 days to get from new moon to new moon, even though it doesn’t take quite that long for the Moon itself to travel once around Earth. (NASA)
Moon
4/5 Does the Moon have gravity? What would happen if there was no Moon? The Moon does have gravity. Because the Moon has less mass than Earth, its gravitational pull is weaker (about one-sixth of Earth’s). On the Moon, you will be able to jump about six times as high as you can on Earth ― but you would still come back down, informs NASA. Also, If there would be no Moon, Earth would be a very different world. The Moon’s gravity keeps our planet from wobbling on its axis too much, which helps to stabilize our climate. The Moon also plays an important role in creating tides in Earth’s oceans. (NASA)
5/5 Who Has Walked on the Moon? Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin were the first of 12 human beings to walk on the Moon. Four of America's moonwalkers are still alive: Aldrin (Apollo 11), David Scott (Apollo 15), Charles Duke (Apollo 16), and Harrison Schmitt (Apollo 17). In all, 24 American astronauts made the trip from Earth to the Moon between 1968 and 1972. Three astronauts made the journey from Earth to the Moon twice: James Lovell (Apollo 8 and Apollo 13), John Young (Apollo 10 and Apollo 16), and Gene Cernan (Apollo 10 and Apollo 17). (NASA)
Pink Moon
Know all about the Full Moon today. (Unsplash)

April 2023 is here and today the world gets to experience the full moon, which is also known as the Pink Moon. It is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon. Contrary to its name, the Pink Moon does not actually appear pink in color. The name "Pink Moon" comes from the pink wildflowers that bloom in early spring in North America, particularly the moss pink or wild ground phlox. If you are fascinated by this phenomenon and want to know when you can actually see it, check the details below.

It should be noted that the Pink Moon is also known as Chaitra Purnima in India which holds a significant importance for Hindus. The occasion is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. The Chaitra Purnima or Pink Moon can be seen across the sky tonight, April 6, 2023.

Pink Moon to shine brightly tonight

The Pink Moon will be the last time people will see the waxing Moon in this lunar cycle. After tonight, the full moon will begin to recede. This process is known as 'waning' by astronomers and it will continue till April 20 when the entire moon will vanish and create the dark moon or the new moon. In India, the phase is also known as 'amavasya'.

Since it is a full moon, you do not require any telescope or binoculars to enjoy the spectacle. You can simply go out at night and take a look at the brightly lit Moon, provided you have a clear view of the sky. However, if you want to know the time for the Moon to rise and when you can see the peak moon, check the following information.

The full moon will rise at 6:57 PM IST (8:51 PM ET) tonight, April 6 and it will set at 6:10 AM IST (7:29 AM ET) on April 7. However, the best view of the full moon will come at midnight when it will peak. You can catch this spectacle at 12:40 AM IST (1:26 AM ET), April 7.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 17:57 IST
