How to watch the full moon today: PINK MOON coming tonight-April 2023

April 2023 is here and today the world gets to experience the full moon, which is also known as the Pink Moon. It is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon. Contrary to its name, the Pink Moon does not actually appear pink in color. The name "Pink Moon" comes from the pink wildflowers that bloom in early spring in North America, particularly the moss pink or wild ground phlox. If you are fascinated by this phenomenon and want to know when you can actually see it, check the details below.

It should be noted that the Pink Moon is also known as Chaitra Purnima in India which holds a significant importance for Hindus. The occasion is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. The Chaitra Purnima or Pink Moon can be seen across the sky tonight, April 6, 2023.

Pink Moon to shine brightly tonight

The Pink Moon will be the last time people will see the waxing Moon in this lunar cycle. After tonight, the full moon will begin to recede. This process is known as 'waning' by astronomers and it will continue till April 20 when the entire moon will vanish and create the dark moon or the new moon. In India, the phase is also known as 'amavasya'.

Since it is a full moon, you do not require any telescope or binoculars to enjoy the spectacle. You can simply go out at night and take a look at the brightly lit Moon, provided you have a clear view of the sky. However, if you want to know the time for the Moon to rise and when you can see the peak moon, check the following information.

The full moon will rise at 6:57 PM IST (8:51 PM ET) tonight, April 6 and it will set at 6:10 AM IST (7:29 AM ET) on April 7. However, the best view of the full moon will come at midnight when it will peak. You can catch this spectacle at 12:40 AM IST (1:26 AM ET), April 7.