Home Tech News Hubble Space Telescope captures NGC 6684; Check how it looks like

Hubble Space Telescope captures NGC 6684; Check how it looks like

Galaxy NGC 6684 is about 44 million light years away from Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 09:48 IST
Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app
Nasa
1/6 The 3D Sun app is a free app from NASA that allows you to explore the sun in 3D. You can fly around the sun, zoom in on active regions, and monitor solar activity. The app is powered by data from NASA's STEREO satellites, which orbit the sun millions of miles away. (Nasa)
image caption
2/6 The 3D Sun app allows you to fly around the sun in any direction. You can zoom in and out to get a closer look at the sun's surface and atmosphere. You can also use the app to track the sun's rotation. (Nasa)
image caption
3/6 The 3D Sun app also includes a solar activity forecast. This forecast tells you how active the sun is expected to be in the coming days and weeks. This information can be helpful for scientists and amateur astronomers who want to stay up-to-date on the sun's activity. (Nasa)
image caption
4/6 The 3D Sun app is a great educational tool. It includes articles, videos, and images that teach you about the sun and its activity. This information is perfect for students, teachers, and anyone else who wants to learn more about the sun. (Nasa)
image caption
5/6 This is the second free iPhone app NASA released in 2010 and was built by a team of programmers led by Tony Phillips to provide higher-res images and data from more wavelengths.  (Nasa)
image caption
6/6 The 3D Sun app is free and available for iOS devices. Download it today and start exploring the sun in 3D.  (Nasa)
NGC 6684
View all Images
The image Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope looks like a ghostly haze. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Tully)

The universe is filled with odd and special things that continue to shock and interest us regularly. Now, thanks to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, we've discovered a different and troubled planet. However, Hubble isn't just for nice pictures. Throughout the years, it has collected lots of data, helping us learn important things about the universe. It has looked at stuff nearby like the moon and really far away galaxies. It's also watched things like exploding stars and cloudy areas in space.

Ghost like hazy galaxy

Recently, The NGC 6684 galaxy, shaped like a lens, was captured by Hubble Space Telescope. This galaxy was photographed using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys and is about 44 million light years away from Earth. It's located in the Pavo constellation, which means "peacock" in Latin. Pavo is a group of stars in the southern sky, and it's one of four constellations called the Southern Birds.

According to a report by NASA, Lenticular galaxies, like NGC 6684, have a big flat part but don't have clear curvy arms like the Andromeda Galaxy. This makes them kind of in-between round galaxies and curvy galaxies and gives them a hazy, faint look. NGC 6684 doesn't have the dark dusty lines that go through other galaxies, which makes it look even more ghostly.

The picture's information was collected as part of a big survey called "Every Known Nearby Galaxy." The goal is to study all the galaxies within 10 megaparsecs (that's around 32.6 million light-years) that the telescope hasn't looked at yet. Hubble had already checked out about 75% of these galaxies before this project started. Doing this survey will help us learn more about the stars in many different kinds of galaxies and where they live.

What Hubble Space Telescope captured before NGC 6684?

 As we reported earlier, European Space Agency shared a mesmerizing picture of a galaxy called NGC 6822, before NGC 6684.This galaxy is the closest one to our Milky Way. The picture was taken by special cameras on the James Webb Space Telescope. Even though NGC 6822 is very far away, about 1.5 million light-years, we can see some details in the picture.

Scientists can learn about how stars grow and how dust in space works by studying galaxies like this one. It helps us understand how the universe was when it was very young.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 09:48 IST

More From This Section

Parker Solar Probe all set for Venus flyby; breaks speed record
12 August 2023
Inside a solar storm inferno: NASA's Stereo-A spacecraft to "feel" a solar eruption
12 August 2023
Perseid Meteor Shower at its best this weekend! Catch the light show, know when and where
11 August 2023
NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft comes calling on Earth - after 17 years!
11 August 2023
Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app
11 August 2023
95-feet asteroid set for close approach with Earth! Check speed, size and more
11 August 2023
Perseids Meteor shower: Check when, where and how to watch online
11 August 2023
One giant step: Moon race hots up
11 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets