In big step, Amazon to stop using Google Android; Fire TV devices will be the first ones to get new OS

Various Amazon devices such as TVs, smart displays, smart products and others operate on a forked version of Google's Android system. But now, Amazon is reported to planning its own in-house operating system which means the company will break its ties with Google starting from next year. Now, all the newly launched Amazon devices may receive a new user interface, experience and performance with Amazon's operating system. Check out what Amazon might be planning for next year.

Amazon's in-house operating system

According to a report by LowPass, Amazon is rumored to introduce an in-house operating system for Fire TVs and other devices which means it may completely discard the use of Google's Android services. Amazon is also rumored to be hiring for the initiative. The new Amazon operating system is being called “Vega” and it has already been tested on its Fire TVs.

The reason behind the transition was stated that Android smart TVs include several unnecessary codes which are not required for the device's functionality. Amazon's Fire OS is constantly dependent on the Android Open Source Project which has shown lag in their devices. Now, the Vega OS may solve these problems and improve the functionality of Amazon's products.

Amazon's new operating system is expected to be based on Linux and will be focused more on a web-based application model. The application framework is reported to be React Native. This step will allow developers to avail the OS on various platforms and devices. As Amazon is entering a wide spectrum of smart devices, this decision may give them a stronger edge over their products. Furthermore, the new OS may also operate in older Amazon devices which currently run on Android.

The Amazon Fire TV powered with Vega OS may soon be made available in the market sometime in 2024. Note that Amazon has not made any announcement regarding the in-house operating system. If the claims turn out to be true then we might soon hear from the company soon.

