In NY art show, Artechouse turns NASA imagery into a stunning AI-aided psychedelic journey through Cosmos

Artechouse’s new immersive art features psychedelic lights and a visual experience that comes straight from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope through a show called 'Beyond The Light'.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 20:57 IST
The Artechouse and NASA art show will run through August 31. (Artechouse)
The Artechouse and NASA art show will run through August 31. (Artechouse)

Space is mostly dark and empty, yet it is marked by the most stunning colors and that is what Artechouse Studio is exhibiting in its latest show. But these visual spectacles are not randomly placed, they tell a story — the story of our universe. And this theme is being explored by Artechouse, an institution that combines art and technology to create immersive and experiential exhibitions. It is running a show called Beyond The Light that explores the artistic expression of “unseen depths of our universe”. Artechouse has collaborated with NASA for this exhibition and uses the data collected from its space telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope to create the show. It also used AI-aided visual production to bring that data to life.

"We believe art, science, and technology can come together to offer a fascinating experience. This exhibition takes science and data that already exists and brings it to life artistically in a way that's never been done before” Sandro Kereselidze, Artechouse's Chief Creative Officer, said in a statement.

Artechouse collaborates with NASA for stunning art exhibition

This exhibition uses multiple technologies to piece the art together. It uses sophisticated AI models to give the data from NASA a visual form, an original musical score created from galactic data, and imageries from the James Webb Telescope. “Beyond the Light, an original artistic expression of scientific discoveries, is the story of how human innovation has enabled us to see beyond our imaginations and into the furthest reaches of the cosmos,” the description on the website of Artechouse states.

AI has impacted almost every major sector today, and art was one of the first spaces to be disrupted. From Midjourney to AI in Photoshop, the way we interact with digital art has changed. However, Artechouse is one of the only few exhibition centers that uses AI to create art in offline settings and add an element of storytelling to it. 

The NASA partnered exhibition takes an artistic approach to discoveries in the universe in its 65 years of existence and threads them together through audio-visual interpretation. 

The Artechouse Studio is located at 439 W, 15th St, New York. 

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 20:25 IST

