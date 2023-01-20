    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News James Webb Telescope, Chandra Observatory snap astonishing Tarantula Nebula image

    James Webb Telescope, Chandra Observatory snap astonishing Tarantula Nebula image

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has teamed up with the Chandra X-ray Observatory to show an astonishing view of the Tarantula Nebula.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 09:34 IST
    STUNNING image of Tarantula Nebula captured by THIS reveolutionary telescope
    Tarantula Nebula
    1/5 The stunning image was captured by scientists using the data collected via the revolutionary Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope located in the Antofagasta Region of the Atacama Desert in Chile. (REUTERS)
    NASA
    2/5 The Tarantula Nebula is present at the center of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way system and has given birth to more than 800,000 stars, some of them nearly 150 times the size of the Sun. This makes the Tarantula Nebula one of the prime observation destinations for researchers and science buffs alike. (NASA)
    Tarantula Nebula
    3/5 "What makes 30 Doradus unique is that it is close enough for us to study in detail how stars are forming, and yet its properties are similar to those found in very distant galaxies when the Universe was young,” said European Space Agency (ESA) scientist Guido De Marchi. "Thanks to 30 Doradus, we can study how stars used to form 10 billion years ago, when most stars were born." He added further. (NASA/Hubble)
    Tarantula Nebula
    4/5 The 30 Doradus is also called the Tarantula Nebula because of its glowing filaments which resemble spider legs, according to NASA. The Nebula is special as it can be seen in the Southern sky with the naked eye. It resembles a large milky patch of stars when viewed from Earth. (NASA/ESA)
    Hidden Galaxy
    5/5 The findings of the observation state that gravity is still responsible for the formation of the milky way galaxy and it is still shaping up the galaxy, which has aided in the continuous formation of stars. Tony Wong, a professor from the Astronomy Department at the University of Illinois said, "Our results imply that even in the presence of very strong feedback, gravity can exert a strong influence and lead to a continuation of star formation.” (NASA)
    Tarantula Nebula
    View all Images
    Tarantula Nebula is only 161,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. (NASA)

    Last year, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snapped the Tarantula Nebula, also called 30 Doradus, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small neighbouring galaxy to the Milky Way Galaxy. It has long been studied by astronomers to better understand how stars like the Sun are born and evolve. Now, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Telescope have teamed up to reveal an astonishing view of the Tarantula Nebula. The new composite image combines X-ray data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and infrared images from the James Webb Space Telescope to show a stellar view of the Nebula.

    "The X-rays (royal blue and purple) reveal gas that has been heated to millions of degrees by shock waves — similar to sonic booms from airplanes — generated by the winds from massive stars," NASA said in a press release. Moreover, the data from the Chandra X-ray observatory also observes the remains of supernova explosions, which will ultimately send important elements such as oxygen and carbon into space where they will become part of the next generation of stars.

    The infrared data from the Webb Telescope, which is highlighted in red, orange, green, and light blue colours, show the dazzling canvases of cooler gases in the Nebula, which provide the raw ingredients for future stars. It also shows “protostars” which are stars in their infancy.

    More about Tarantula Nebula

    NASA says that the chemical composition of 30 Doradus or Tarantula Nebula is different from usual nebulas in the Milky Way. “It represents the conditions in our galaxy that existed several billion years ago when stars were forming at a much faster pace than astronomers see today,” NASA says. The Tarantula is the closest example of what was happening in the universe as it reached its brilliant high noon. At only 161,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 09:27 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more