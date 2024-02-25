Lunar mission loss! In big setback to Intuitive, Odysseus lander falls over on the moon's surface

In a momentous leap for space exploration, the United States marked a significant milestone with the touchdown of the Odysseus lander on the moon's south polar region. However, the triumph was not without its share of unexpected twists. Odysseus, the first US-built spacecraft to land on the moon in over 50 years, encountered a huge setback upon landing, finding itself tipped over on its side, as revealed by US space agency NASA and Intuitive Machines via (the Gaurdian). Intuitive Machines CEO, Steve Altemus, disclosed that the spacecraft had "caught a foot" during descent, resulting in the unintended tilt.

Despite the unforeseen deviation from the landing plan, Altemus reassured that Odysseus lander remains in close proximity to its intended landing site, with most scientific instruments still functional. Tim Crain, Intuitive Machines' chief technology officer, hailed the landing as a "magical day" during a press conference held on Friday.

The chosen landing site near the crater Malapert A, though rugged and cratered, holds immense scientific significance. Scientists anticipate that the region could harbor frozen water. crucial for sustaining future lunar missions and establishing permanent lunar bases.

While the landing unfolded smoothly, the aftermath brought unexpected challenges. Odysseus's tilt prompted a delay in capturing imagery of the landing, complicating efforts to determine its precise position on the lunar surface.

Despite the setback, the successful lunar landing underscores the growing role of private entities in space exploration initiatives.

As Odysseus embarks on its seven-day mission, powered by solar energy until Earth's shadow envelops the landing site, Nasa remains optimistic about the scientific insights it will yield. The deployment of instruments like EagleCam by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University holds promise for capturing detailed imagery of Odysseus and its lunar surroundings, further enriching our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbor.