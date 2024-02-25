 Lunar mission loss! In big setback to Intuitive, Odysseus lander falls over on the moon's surface | Tech News
Home Tech News Lunar mission loss! In big setback to Intuitive, Odysseus lander falls over on the moon's surface

Lunar mission loss! In big setback to Intuitive, Odysseus lander falls over on the moon's surface

Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander could not stay upright on landing and instead, fell over on its side. But it is not a total loss - yet.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 15:59 IST
Odysseus and Earth
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander, scripted history with the lunar landing, despite the tilt (Intuitive Machines )
Odysseus and Earth
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander, scripted history with the lunar landing, despite the tilt (Intuitive Machines )

In a momentous leap for space exploration, the United States marked a significant milestone with the touchdown of the Odysseus lander on the moon's south polar region. However, the triumph was not without its share of unexpected twists. Odysseus, the first US-built spacecraft to land on the moon in over 50 years, encountered a huge setback upon landing, finding itself tipped over on its side, as revealed by US space agency NASA and Intuitive Machines via (the Gaurdian). Intuitive Machines CEO, Steve Altemus, disclosed that the spacecraft had "caught a foot" during descent, resulting in the unintended tilt.

Despite the unforeseen deviation from the landing plan, Altemus reassured that Odysseus lander remains in close proximity to its intended landing site, with most scientific instruments still functional. Tim Crain, Intuitive Machines' chief technology officer, hailed the landing as a "magical day" during a press conference held on Friday.

The chosen landing site near the crater Malapert A, though rugged and cratered, holds immense scientific significance. Scientists anticipate that the region could harbor frozen water. crucial for sustaining future lunar missions and establishing permanent lunar bases.

While the landing unfolded smoothly, the aftermath brought unexpected challenges. Odysseus's tilt prompted a delay in capturing imagery of the landing, complicating efforts to determine its precise position on the lunar surface.

Despite the setback, the successful lunar landing underscores the growing role of private entities in space exploration initiatives.

As Odysseus embarks on its seven-day mission, powered by solar energy until Earth's shadow envelops the landing site, Nasa remains optimistic about the scientific insights it will yield. The deployment of instruments like EagleCam by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University holds promise for capturing detailed imagery of Odysseus and its lunar surroundings, further enriching our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbor.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 15:58 IST

More From This Section

Named after John Glenn, the Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket promises to revolutionize heavy-lift space missions with its advanced technology.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin debuts New Glenn rocket, signaling a new era in space exploration
24 February 2024
Witness the breathtaking beauty of NGC 2346, also known as the Butterfly Nebula, captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope.
NASA’s Hubble Telescope captures stellar Butterfly Nebula; Know all about NGC 2346
23 February 2024
The Sun hurled out 3 X-class solar flares, creating a solar storm danger, says NASA.
Sun hurls out strongest solar flare since 2017, two other X-class flares! Know the solar storm danger
23 February 2024
Asteroid 2024 CL3 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids, as per NASA.
Asteroid 2024 CL3 to pass Earth at a breakneck 15011 kmph, says NASA; Know how big it is
23 February 2024
Join NASA in witnessing a milestone moment as part of the Commercial Crew Program- the launch of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks Boeing's inaugural crewed flight aboard the Starliner spacecraft.
NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test mission set to launch historic Starliner spacecraft with astronauts
22 February 2024
g3f3883851a5c7df0bd67
NASA captures the most powerful black hole eruption ever recorded! Check details here.
22 February 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets