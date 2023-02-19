    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Magnificent! NASA's Hubble Telescope captures crash of 3 galaxies

    Magnificent! NASA's Hubble Telescope captures crash of 3 galaxies

    In a rare and astonishing view, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured three galaxies which are set to merge.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 19 2023, 09:47 IST
    What is your favourite Hubble Telescope image? NASA wants to know
    NASA Hubble Space Telescope
    1/5 If you are interested in space, you must be excited about all the images shared by the various space telescopes. In 2022, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured and shared several beautiful images. And NASA wants to know which one is your favourite Hubble Telescope image of 2022? In its latest Twitter post, NASA's Hubble Telescope has shared 4 images released in 2022 and has asked to vote for your favourite image. It can be known that the four images shared by the Hubble Space Telescope are of DEM L 190, NGC 976, HCG 40, and Terzan 2. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    2/5 DEM L 190, is a remnant from a massive star that died in a supernova blast whose light would have reached Earth thousands of years ago. This filamentary material will eventually be recycled into building new generations of stars. Our own sun and planets are constructed from similar debris of supernovae that exploded in the Milky Way billions of years ago, according to NASA. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    3/5 The galaxy NGC 976 lies around 150 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Aries. Despite its tranquil appearance, NGC 976 has played host to one of the most violent astronomical phenomena known – a supernova explosion. These cataclysmically violent events take place at the end of the lives of massive stars and can outshine entire galaxies for a short period. While supernovae mark the deaths of massive stars, they are also responsible for the creation of heavy elements that are incorporated into later generations of stars and planets. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    4/5 The Hickson Compact Group 40 (HCG 40) is an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies. This menagerie includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler. Caught in a leisurely gravitational dance, the whole group is so crowded that it could fit within a region of space that is less than twice the diameter of our Milky Way's stellar disk. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    5/5 The Terzan 2 is a globular cluster in the constellation Scorpio. Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As a result, images of the hearts of globular clusters, such as this observation of Terzan 2, are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    Merging galaxies
    View all Images
    Astronomers have dubbed this merging group as SDSSCGB 10189. (ESA/Hubble & NASA)

    Amazingly, over time, galaxies continue to interact and merge. The scale 8s humongous. Sometimes, when galaxies approach each other closely, they merge and form a single, larger galaxy through the process of merging. This remarkable view of a rare occurrence - the impending collision of not two, but three galaxies - has been captured by the Hubble Telescope. “Three galaxies stand together just right of centre. They are close enough that they appear to be merging into one. Their shapes are distorted, with strands of gas and dust running between them. Each is emitting a lot of light,” ESA explained about the image.

    These merging galaxies are located in the Bootes constellation. These three galaxies are set to merge and as they do, they will blend together into a larger, singular galaxy, disrupting each other's spiral structures as a result of their mutual gravitational pull during the process. Not just that, the image also captured an unrelated foreground galaxy that appears to float serenely alongside.

    About merging galaxies

    Astronomers refer to this merging group as SDSSCGB 10189, a remarkable cluster consisting of three expansive, star-forming galaxies situated in close proximity to each other, at a distance of around 50,000 light-years. Though this distance may seem vast, it's extremely close for galaxies, making them practically next-door neighbours. For better understanding, know that our own galactic neighbours, such as Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to the Milky Way, are situated over 2.5 million light-years from Earth.

    The aim of this observation was to assist astronomers in comprehending the genesis of the universe's most massive galaxies. These massive, galactic behemoths are known as Brightest Cluster Galaxies (BCGs) and are distinguished as the most luminous galaxies in any given cluster. "Astronomers suspect that BCGs form through the merger of large, gas-rich galaxies like the ones in this image," ESA said in a statement.

    To gain more insight into the formation of these colossal galaxies, astronomers employed Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 09:38 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba