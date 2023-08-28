Home Tech News Massive sunspot set to spark dangerous M-class solar flares directed at Earth, says NASA

Massive sunspot set to spark dangerous M-class solar flares directed at Earth, says NASA

An active region on the Sun could hurl out M-class solar flares towards Earth, according to NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 09:08 IST
India's Aditya L1 mission to study the Sun, CME, solar flares and more
NASA captures Sun emitting solar flare on April 20,2022.
1/6 ISRO has unveiled its upcoming major project, the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission. It will be India’s first space based mission that will explore Sun and space weather. (SDO/NASA)
Nasa 3D app
2/6 ISRO shared on X (Formally Twitter), “Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.” (Nasa)
Solar prominence
3/6 The mission’s name is Sun's nucleus, Aditya-L1 looks forward to providing unmatched insights into the Sun's actions. Its method involves placing itself within a halo orbit encircling the Sun-Earth system's Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometres distant from Earth. (NASA)
Solar flare released from the Sun
4/6 The spacecraft will contain seven advanced payloads that are designed to study different layers of the Sun including the photosphere and chromosphere to the outermost layer, the corona. These payloads have electromagnetic, particle and magnetic field detectors. (NASA/SDO)
Solar Orbites captures solar eruption
5/6 The capability for four payloads to collect accurate and concentrated observations of the Sun. Simultaneously, the remaining three payloads will investigate particles and fields at the Lagrange point. (NASA)
Aditya-L1's mission has the ability to directly capture Sun from unique points without letting eclipses or occultation in its way.
6/6 Aditya-L1's mission has the ability to directly capture Sun from unique points without letting eclipses or occultation in its way. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben)
solar flare
View all Images
Sunspot AR3415 harbours a “beta-delta” magnetic field, as per the report. (Pixabay)

As we approach the solar maximum, the Sun's output is expected to increase in the coming months. As per NASA, the solar minimum occurred in 2019, which also marked the start of the solar maximum, a period where we could see the greatest number of sunspots. It is expected to peak in 2025 and the Sun could unleash CMEs, solar flares, solar storms, and other particles towards Earth with potentially disastrous consequences. Astonishingly, experts have revealed that the Sun has already exceeded the predicted number of sunspots that were expected in the current solar maximum.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun, has recently revealed that Earth could be in the firing line of a sunspot and dangerous solar flares could be hurled out that could have the potential to wreak havoc.

Dangerous sunspot

According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), forecasts that an active region on the Sun's surface, termed Sunspot AR3415, has a “beta-delta” magnetic field that could trigger solar flares. There is a 90 percent chance of C-class flares and a 20 percent chance of M-class flares being hurled out towards Earth today, August 28.

It states, “Sunspot AR3415 has a 'beta-delta' magnetic field that harbours energy for M-class solar flares.”

Moreover, while the chances are slim, the report states that there is a 5 percent chance of X-class solar flares too. For the unaware, X-class solar flares are the most dangerous flares hurled out by the Sun. It can disrupt global communications and damage satellites. It has also been revealed that these flares can even give small doses of radiation to people flying in aeroplanes. X-class flares can potentially harbour as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs!

About NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance, and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 09:08 IST

More From This Section

NASA tracks asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 24548 kmph!
28 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 QD2 speeding toward Earth at terrifying speed!
28 August 2023
Solar storm warning: NASA's Mars rover snaps Sun turning, spies dangerous sunspot facing Earth
27 August 2023
Sun-observing spacecraft sheds light on the solar wind's origin
27 August 2023
5 huge asteroids approaching Earth over next 2 days!
26 August 2023
Solar orbiter reveals plasma jets as potential source of Solar Wind
26 August 2023
Building-sized asteroid racing towards Earth, warns NASA; check speed and close approach
25 August 2023
NASA and SpaceX to send next crew to the ISS
25 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets