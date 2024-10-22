 Meta to crack down on celeb-bait ads and make recovering lost accounts easier with facial recognition tech | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Meta to crack down on celeb-bait ads and make recovering lost accounts easier with facial recognition tech

Meta to crack down on celeb-bait ads and make recovering lost accounts easier with facial recognition tech

Meta is is taking a stand against celeb-bait ads, using its facial recognition technology. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 18:40 IST
Meta to crack down on celeb-bait ads and make recovering lost accounts easier with facial recognition tech
Meta is working to target celeb-bait ads and deepfakes on its platforms. (AP)

We've all seen how artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, can be misused for malicious purposes, such as creating ‘celeb-bait' ads. These advertisements use the images of well-known celebrities and public figures to deceive unsuspecting individuals into believing that the ads are genuinely endorsed by the celebrities, increasing credibility and the likelihood of falling for scams.

Now, Meta, one of the major platforms for ads, is taking a stand against these celeb-bait ads using its facial recognition technology. This system will help identify such fraudulent ads and also enable faster account recovery for users affected by scams.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also Read: Scam alert! Fake Flipkart Pay Later agents are scamming buyers, report reveals

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Fighting Celeb-Bait Ads: How Does It Work? 

Meta explains that its ad review system has relied on automated technology and machine learning to review the millions of ads submitted across its platforms. However, Meta is now stepping up its efforts by integrating facial recognition technology. This technology compares the faces in ads with the profile pictures of public figures likely to be impersonated on Facebook and Instagram. If a match is detected and the ad is confirmed as a scam, it is blocked immediately.

Meta reports that early testing of this feature has yielded promising results, and the testing process, as well as the effectiveness of the system, has been further enhanced by this technology. Meta is also working to identify fake accounts impersonating public figures, which often promote investment schemes or ask for personal information in exchange for fake giveaways. With facial recognition, these accounts can now be identified and dealt with more effectively.

Also Read: Air purifiers from Philips, Honeywell and others to protect your health this festive season, check Amazon deals

Helping People Recover Compromised Accounts

In addition to fighting celeb-bait ads, Meta is introducing new measures to help users recover their accounts. Often, users lose access to their accounts when they forget their passwords or are tricked by scammers into revealing sensitive information. This can result in the loss of years' worth of posts, personal details, and more.

Meta users can verify their identity by submitting an official government ID or a certificate with their name, but now, Meta is testing a "video selfie" feature to help users regain access to compromised accounts. This works by asking the user to submit a video selfie, which Meta will compare using facial recognition technology with the profile picture of the account they are trying to recover.

Meta assures users that the uploaded video selfie is encrypted and stored securely. It will not be visible on their profile or accessible to others. Furthermore, Meta automatically deletes all facial data after the comparison process, regardless of whether a match is found.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple cameras to launch on November 19- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 18:40 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets