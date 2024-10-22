We've all seen how artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, can be misused for malicious purposes, such as creating ‘celeb-bait' ads. These advertisements use the images of well-known celebrities and public figures to deceive unsuspecting individuals into believing that the ads are genuinely endorsed by the celebrities, increasing credibility and the likelihood of falling for scams.

Now, Meta, one of the major platforms for ads, is taking a stand against these celeb-bait ads using its facial recognition technology. This system will help identify such fraudulent ads and also enable faster account recovery for users affected by scams.

Fighting Celeb-Bait Ads: How Does It Work?

Meta explains that its ad review system has relied on automated technology and machine learning to review the millions of ads submitted across its platforms. However, Meta is now stepping up its efforts by integrating facial recognition technology. This technology compares the faces in ads with the profile pictures of public figures likely to be impersonated on Facebook and Instagram. If a match is detected and the ad is confirmed as a scam, it is blocked immediately.

Meta reports that early testing of this feature has yielded promising results, and the testing process, as well as the effectiveness of the system, has been further enhanced by this technology. Meta is also working to identify fake accounts impersonating public figures, which often promote investment schemes or ask for personal information in exchange for fake giveaways. With facial recognition, these accounts can now be identified and dealt with more effectively.

Helping People Recover Compromised Accounts

In addition to fighting celeb-bait ads, Meta is introducing new measures to help users recover their accounts. Often, users lose access to their accounts when they forget their passwords or are tricked by scammers into revealing sensitive information. This can result in the loss of years' worth of posts, personal details, and more.

Meta users can verify their identity by submitting an official government ID or a certificate with their name, but now, Meta is testing a "video selfie" feature to help users regain access to compromised accounts. This works by asking the user to submit a video selfie, which Meta will compare using facial recognition technology with the profile picture of the account they are trying to recover.

Meta assures users that the uploaded video selfie is encrypted and stored securely. It will not be visible on their profile or accessible to others. Furthermore, Meta automatically deletes all facial data after the comparison process, regardless of whether a match is found.

