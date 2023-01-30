    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 30 January 2023: Hubble snaps Globular Star Cluster 6355

    NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 30 January 2023: Hubble snaps Globular Star Cluster 6355

    NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day is a breathtaking snapshot of a group of stars known as Globular Star Cluster NGC 6355.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 12:16 IST
    Know the 5 biggest stars in the universe!
    NASA
    1/5 UY Scuti- Located 9500 light-years away from Earth, the UY Scuti is a hypergiant, which a rare star with extremely high luminosity, size and mass. It is the largest star in the universe and can be found outside of Scutum, approximately 4.5 degrees southwest from Alpha Scuti. First catalogued in 1860, the UY Scuti’s mass is 23.0 solar masses and it is actually 47 percent cooler than the Sun and it belongs to the constellation Scutum. It has a radius of 1,708 solar radii. (NASA )
    Stars
    2/5 V766 Centauri Aa- The V766 Centauri Aa is a hypergiant part of the Centaurus constellation and is located approximately 4,900 to 11,700 light-years away from Earth. It has a solar mass of 13.0 and the V766 Centauri Aa is 21 percent cooler than the sun. It has a radius of approximately 1,492 solar radii. (NASA)
    image caption
    3/5 KY Cygni- The KY Cygni can be located below the crossbeam of the Northern Cross asterism, 5000 light-years away from Earth. It is part of the Cygnus constellation and has a staggering diameter of 1.976 billion km. The KY Cygni was first discovered in 1930 and was recognized as a red supergiant and has a radius of 1,420 solar radii. (NASA)
    Stars
    4/5 AH Scorpii- The AH Scorpii is part of the constellation Scorpius and is located above the Fishhook asterism. The AH Scorpii has a smaller mass of 1.2 solar masses compared to other stars and it is approximately 40 percent cooler than the Sun. It has a radius of approximately 1,411 solar radii (NASA)
    Stars
    5/5 VV Cephei- The VV Cephei is part of the Cepheus constellation and is located near the bottom of the constellation. The VV Cephei is a red-orange supergiant with a mass of 13.0 solar masses and is 21 percent cooler than the Sun. It has a radius of 1,329.62 solar radii. (NASA)
    Globular Star Cluster NGC 6355
    View all Images
    Globular Star Cluster NGC 6355 shot by Hubble is a group of stars nearly 13 billion years old. (NASA/ESA/Hubble Telescope)

    Although the new James Webb Space Telescope has been capturing incredible images of celestial events, the Hubble Space Telescope has once again proved that, even though it may be old, it is still capable of capturing breathtaking images. Since the launch of Hubble in 1990, it has become relatively very easy to observe distant stars due to its presence about 340 miles above the Earth. Not just stars, but Hubble has also captured breathtaking images of groups of stars, known as Star Clusters.

    NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day is a breathtaking snapshot of the Globular Star Cluster NGC 6355, which is nearly 13 billion years old. Stars are celestial objects millions of years old floating in space. The older and bigger the star, the brighter it appears. They are formed in star-forming regions called Nebulae. The makeup of a Nebula consists of gases, mainly hydrogen and helium. After formation, many stars form groups from the same Nebula, which is known as a Star Cluster. According to NASA, Star clusters can contain as few as ten stars or as many as millions of stars.

    The image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope which is run by NASA and ESA in collaboration.

    This stunning discovery by the Hubble Telescope further proves the capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope.

    What are Globular Clusters

    Globular clusters once ruled the Milky Way. Back in the old days, back when our Galaxy first formed, perhaps thousands of globular clusters roamed our Galaxy. Today, there are less than 200 left. Over the eons, many globular clusters were destroyed by repeated fateful encounters with each other or the Galactic center. Surviving relics are older than any Earth fossil, older than any other structures in our Galaxy, and limit the universe itself in raw age. There are few, if any, young globular clusters left in our Milky Way Galaxy because conditions are not ripe for more to form.

    The featured image shows a Hubble Space Telescope view of 13-billion-year-old NGC 6355, a surviving globular cluster currently passing near the Milky Way's center. Globular cluster stars are concentrated toward the image center and highlighted by bright blue stars. Most other stars in the frame are dimmer, redder, and just coincidentally lie near the direction to NGC 6355.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 12:10 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers