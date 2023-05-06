Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 6 May 2023: Fascinating Twilight in a Flower!

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 6 May 2023: Fascinating Twilight in a Flower!

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 6 May shares a breathtaking image of the transition of the day in the shape of a flower.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 15:56 IST
Bewitching NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Supermassive black hole, Centaurus A Galaxy, more
The Great Carina Nebula
1/5 The Great Carina Nebula is about 8500 light-years away from Earth. (Carlos Taylor/NASA)
Mars
2/5 Flat rocks on Mars (May 2) - Flat rock hills on the surface of Mars were shot by NASA’s Curiosity Rover. When compared to the steep rocks of Earth, Martian rocks are considerably flat everywhere. This is because the Martian geography has been shaped by impact processes, erosion in particular. The Martian wind, which is 95% Carbon Dioxide, acts as sandpaper and rubs against the rocks, which flattens them. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Neville Thompson)
Centaurus A
3/5 Centaurus A Galaxy (May 3) - This captured image shows the elliptical galaxy NGC 5128, also known as Centaurus A. This peculiar galaxy is located about 11 million light-years away towards the constellation of Centaurus and spans about 60,000 light-years across. According to NASA, Centaurus A is the closest active galaxy to Earth and is the result of the collision of two galaxies which caused star clusters and dark dust lanes to jumble up.  (NASA/Marco Lorenzi/Angus Lau/Tommy Tse)
Messier 87 supermassive black hole
4/5 Messier 87’s Supermassive Black Hole (May 4) - The image shows the supermassive black hole at the center of Messier 87. Messier 87 is a supergiant elliptical galaxy located about 55 million light-years away towards the constellation of Virgo. Alongside the black hole, relativistic jet blasting from the galaxy’s central region can be observed. This is due to ionized matter within the jet moving at the speed of light. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Event Horizon Telescope)
moon Shackleton crater
5/5 Shackleton crater on the Moon (May 5) - It is a snapshot of Shackleton crater located on the South Pole of the Moon. According to NASA, peaks along the Shackleton crater's rim are exposed to almost continual sunlight, while the interior is perpetually in shadow. This is due to the Moon being slightly tilted on its axis. The lunar South Pole, which is where this crater is located, has also been chosen as one of the most probable landing sites for future Moon missions. ( NASA/ShadowCam/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Arizona State University)
Twilight
View all Images
This Twilight image is actually 16 shots documenting the transition from day to night. (Dario Giannobile)

Skyscapes during the twilight are undoubtedly beautiful and mesmerizing. However, it can be creative too with a sense of perfect presentation. An astrophotographer, Dario Giannobile showed proof of it. This has been featured as today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day. It is a fascinating image of twilight in the shape of a flower, which is basically a journey of day into night. How did this photographer managed to capture it? Read on.

NASA's explanation for the image

This creative time-lapse skyscape image shared by NASA shows 16 shots documenting the transition from day to night, portrayed as the petals of a flower. The sequence begins at the top and proceeds counterclockwise, capturing the gradual darkening of the twilight sky into a deeper blue as night takes over. To maintain consistent lighting and colour balance, each exposure was taken on the evening of April 22.

"Close to the western horizon on that date, a crescent Moon and Venus are the two brightest celestial beacons," NASA mentioned. Meanwhile, the megalithic rocks of Argimusco in Sicily form a silhouette around the flower's center. These massive rocks have been shaped by atmospheric forces, creating a unique collection of anthropomorphic and zoomorphic figures that can only be found in this location.

The photographer of the image, Giannobile says in his blog, "On the occasion of Earth Day 2023, April 22, a fascinating celestial alignment occurred between Venus, Aldebaran, and the Earthshine Moon. The three objects arranged to form a triangle in the sky as the Moon accompanied the open cluster of the Pleiades."

Venus and Moon

Apart from the Twilight skyscape, NASA reported that on April 22, 2023, astronomy enthusiasts were treated to a breathtaking sight as the moon and Venus, the two most prominent celestial bodies in the night sky, that seemed to be on a collision course amidst a meteor shower.

The waxing crescent moon had Venus positioned 6 degrees above and to its left, while the "Seven Sisters" star cluster, a well-known group of seven visible stars, shone at a similar apparent distance below the slim crescent moon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 15:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets