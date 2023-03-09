    Trending News

    Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 9 March 2023: Asteroid Dimorphos shot after CRASH

    NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 9 March 2023: Asteroid Dimorphos shot after CRASH

    NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day is a fascinating snapshot of the Asteroid Dimorphos seconds before NASA’s DART spacecraft smashed into it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 11:40 IST
    In Pics: Historic $300 mn NASA DART asteroid collision a success; 1st step to save Earth
    nasa
    1/5 DART mission is NASA’s $330 million first step to protect the planet against asteroids against potential impact. The aim of the mission was to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its path. This test will help scientists gain greater knowledge as to what happens when a craft is crashed against a space rock. (AP)
    DART mission
    2/5 After months of anticipation, this test took place during today’s early hours when the DART spacecraft sacrificed itself by colliding with Dimorphos asteroid at 7:14 p.m. EDT. According to NASA, Dimorphos is an asteroid moonlet just 530 feet in width and orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos, nearly 5 times its size. (NASA)
    asteroid
    3/5 NASA DART test was captured by a small companion satellite which followed the DART spacecraft to the target asteroid Dimorphos. The spacecraft’s camera is a cubeSAT called LICIACube (Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging Asteroids). The cubeSAT is made up of two key components, LUKE (LICIACube Unit Key Explorer) and LEIA (LICIACube Explorer Imaging for Asteroid), both of which capture key data from the collision. (Bloomberg)
    Hera spacecraft
    4/5 European Space Agency’s Hera spacecraft will fly to the asteroid to survey the aftermath of impact and gather information such as the size of impact crater, the mass of the asteroid and its make-up and internal structure using its CubeSAT satellite to conduct a radar probe of the asteroid after the collision (ESA)
    NASA DART Mission
    5/5 Tech behind DART spacecraft - Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) along with Small-body Maneuvering Autonomous Real Time Navigation (SMART Nav) algorithms aboard the DART spacecraft allowed it to distinguish between the larger Didymos and its target Dimorphos, striking the asteroid with precision accuracy, according to NASA. (NASA )
    Dimorphos asteroid
    View all Images
    Dimorphos asteroid captured just 3 seconds before the collision. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/DART)

    Hollywood has depicted the apocalypse, with movies such as Deep Impact, Armageddon, and Don't Look Up exploring the hypothetical scenarios of global annihilation through the collision of asteroids with Earth. NASA has already provided an answer for those who have wondered about the consequences of an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

    Last year, NASA carried out its first ever planetary defense test by smashing a spacecraft into an approaching asteroid with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) to alter its course.

    NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day is a thrilling picture of the Dimorphos asteroid, captured just 3 seconds before the collision. It was a $330 million venture which proved to be a success as the target asteroid named Dimorphos deflected off its path. While this asteroid in no way threatened Earth, this was an experiment to gain greater knowledge as to what happens when a craft is crashed against a space rock. This knowledge will be used if an actual asteroid threatens to crash against the Earth.

    NASA's first planetary defense attempt was captured through cameras of a small companion satellite which was ejected from the DART spacecraft and followed it, 3 minutes behind, to the target asteroid Dimorphos.

    NASA's description of the picture

    On the first planetary defense test mission from planet Earth, the DART spacecraft captured this close-up on 26 September 2022, three seconds before slamming into the surface of asteroid moonlet Dimorphos. The spacecraft's outline with two long solar panels is traced at its projected point of impact between two boulders. The larger boulder is about 6.5 meters across. While the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft had a mass of some 570 kilograms, the estimated mass of Dimorphos, the smaller member of a near-Earth binary asteroid system, was about 5 billion kilograms.

    The direct kinetic impact of the spacecraft measurably altered the speed of Dimorphos by a fraction of a percent, reducing its 12 hour orbital period around its larger companion asteroid 65803 Didymos by about 33 minutes. Beyond successfully demonstrating a technique to change an asteroid's orbit that can prevent future asteroid strikes on planet Earth, the planetary-scale impact experiment has given the 150-meter-sized Dimorphos a comet-like tail of material.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 11:39 IST
