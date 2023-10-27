NASA demonstrates Laser Communications on ISS with ILLUMA-T Payload

NASA is set to showcase the potential of laser communications for space missions with the launch of the ILLUMA-T payload to the International Space Station (ISS) this November. This innovative technology will significantly enhance data transmission capabilities, offering faster and more efficient communication between the ISS and Earth, benefiting researchers and space exploration.

NASA is advancing laser communication technology through missions like ILLUMA-T (Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal) to improve data transmission from space. Laser communications use invisible infrared light to enable higher data rates, allowing spacecraft to send more data back to Earth in a single transmission, benefiting researchers. ILLUMA-T, managed by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation program, will demonstrate two-way laser communication relay when installed on the International Space Station (ISS). The optical module of ILLUMA-T, equipped with a telescope and gimbal, tracks the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) in geosynchronous orbit. The payload is about the size of a microwave. ILLUMA-T will relay data from the ISS to LCRD at 1.2 gigabits-per-second, which will then send the data to optical ground stations in California or Hawaii. From these ground stations, the data will be routed to the LCRD Mission Operations Center and then to ILLUMA-T ground operations teams at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland for quality assessment. ILLUMA-T's collaboration with LCRD aims to enhance space communication capabilities and potentially become an operational part of the ISS, enabling higher data transfer rates. 8.Historically, the ISS relied on radio frequency relay satellites, but laser communications offer a significant improvement in data transmission. Laser communications hold great promise for researchers conducting experiments on the ISS, providing faster data transfer and the ability to send more data back to Earth. NASA's goal is to integrate laser communications within its space communication networks, benefiting both near-Earth and deep space exploration.