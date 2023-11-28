Icon
NASA detects CME that can partially hit Earth on Nov 30 and spark solar storm; Auroras expected

NASA detects CME that can partially hit Earth on Nov 30 and spark solar storm; Auroras expected

NASA models have detected a partially Earth-directed coronal mass ejection (CME) that can make contact on November 30 and spark auroras. Check all the solar storm details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 09:47 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar storm
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar storm
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is possible on November 30, as per NASA. The CME is expected to spark an aurora light show at high altitudes. (Pixabay)

On Sunday, a coronal mass ejection (CME) struck the Earth sparking a 15-hour-long solar storm that peaked at G2-class intensity. The impact was so strong that auroras were visible across most of Europe despite it being a moonlit night. As the planet is still recovering from it, NASA models have detected yet another CME that is partially targeting the southern hemisphere of the planet. It can reach the Earth by November 30, and early reports suggest that while the storm is expected to be a minor one, it will still spark auroras at high latitudes.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, posted on X and said, “The Sun aims south! A partly Earth-directed #solarstorm launched today. NASA & NOAA agree, a glancing blow is expected early November 30. This one is going mainly south of Earth so minor effects expected. #Aurora possible at high latitudes, #GPS & amateur #radio impacts minimal”.

Solar storm expected on November 30

Unlike the massive hit on Sunday, this one is expected to be a minor storm, only capable of sparking auroras at high latitudes. Skov also posted a GIF of the NASA prediction model that shows that the CME is directed southward of the Earth, and much of it is likely to pass by the planet without touching it.

However, the extreme end of its northern limb can come in contact with the southern hemisphere of the Earth, and trigger a solar storm. However, just because the impact is expected on the south end of the planet, doesn't mean that its effect, the auroras, will also be limited to the South.

In a reply to a comment on her post, Skov clarified, “No. The dynamics of the Earth's magnetic shield ensures the impact is global. The asymmetry of the impact does make minor differences in some processes that occur, mostly at the front edge of Earth's shield. By far the largest effects will be at high latitudes on the nightside”.

Know the GOES-16 satellite

GOES-16, formerly known as GOES-R before reaching geostationary orbit, is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). It was launched on November 19, 2016, and became operational on December 18, 2017. GOES-16 is located in geostationary orbit over the Atlantic Ocean and provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere. It also carries a lightning mapper, which can detect both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. GOES-16 is a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction, including such storms.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 09:15 IST

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 09:15 IST

