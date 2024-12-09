NASA pushes back Artemis 2 and 3 missions, sets new dates for crewed moon landings- Details

NASA has announced a revision to its Artemis programme schedule, pushing back key missions to allow more time for technical adjustments. The Artemis 2 mission, which is set to send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon, has been delayed from September 2025 to April 2026. Meanwhile, the Artemis 3 mission, which will feature a crewed lunar landing, has been rescheduled from late 2026 to mid-2027. The delays are mainly due to the need for additional preparation of the Orion spacecraft and its systems.

Artemis 1 Mission Challenges

NASA identified several challenges during the Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed mission conducted in late 2022. The heat shield on Orion showed unexpected wear during reentry, a result of gases trapped in the shield during its "skip" reentry trajectory. This caused uneven ablation, but NASA has since reassured the public that the spacecraft's safety was not compromised. The space agency has since planned adjustments for Artemis 2 to reduce the amount of time Orion spends in critical temperature ranges during reentry.

Ongoing Preparations for Artemis 2

In addition to the heat shield adjustments, NASA has been working on improving Orion's environmental control and battery systems. The heat shield installed in mid-2023 for Artemis 2 will undergo further testing to address the concerns raised during the earlier mission. Changes to the spacecraft's reentry path are also being made to bring it closer to the recovery zone near San Diego, improving safety measures.

Impact of Starship Development on Artemis 3

Artemis 3's delay is also affected by the ongoing development of SpaceX's Starship, which will serve as the lunar lander for the mission. Despite progress, Starship remains in the testing phase, requiring NASA to adjust its plans accordingly. Although these delays have shifted the timeline, NASA remains focused on advancing its lunar exploration objectives and is committed to establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon.