 NASA space telescope to study ultraviolet light set for launch; know all about this mission | Tech News
Home Tech News NASA space telescope to study ultraviolet light set for launch; know all about this mission

NASA space telescope to study ultraviolet light set for launch; know all about this mission

Yet another NASA space telescope is set to go online! The US space agency is gearing up for another major mission and this time it is to study ultraviolet light in the sky, stars and galaxies and the task will be carried out by the UVEX space telescope.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 12:11 IST
NASA Nova-C lander may land near Shiva Shakti Point - Chandrayaan-3 landing spot on Moo
NASA
1/5 The IM-1 mission is projected to launch tomorrow, February 14, 2024, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place at 12:57 a.m. EST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket will also carry the Nova-C lander also known as the Odysseus.  (NASA)
NASA
2/5 The Nova-C lander is projected to launch near the Moon’s south pole which is expected to close to the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot. The lunar lander will land approximately 300 kilometres from the Moon's south pole and about 1500 kilometres from the Shiva Shakti Point (Also known as  Chandrayaan-3 landing spot), Times Now reported. (AP)
NASA
3/5 The landing location of the Nova-C lander was strategically decided to study the Moon resources along with ice water. The expected landing is said to be February 22, 2024 if everything goes successfully. However, the mission has only three launch window dates due to the emerging lunar night. (Pixabay)
NASA
4/5 IM-1 moon mission will carry 12 major payloads with six instruments from NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program (CLPS) and six commercial payloads. NASA said the mission study includes, “plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface.  (Pixabay)
NASA
5/5 If the Nova-C lander makes a successful landing on the lunar surface, then it will become the first private mission to land on the Moon, making it a huge achievement for Intuitive Machines. Note that the spacecraft will have a direct trajectory to the Moon, making a lesser travel time than the Chandrayaan-3 mission. (Pixabay)
NASA
View all Images
Know about the new NASA space telescope and its objectives. (Hubble Space Telescope)

US space agency NASA has been exploring space and beyond for decades and helping it do that have been quite a few telescopes, satellites and spacecraft up in the sky including the venerable Hubble Space Telescope and the new James Webb Space Telescope, both of which have shed fascinating light on the matter going as far back as almost to the beginning of time - the Big Bang itself. The space agency has contributed to amazing discoveries with its missions over the years. However, space is vast and made up of amazingly complicated structures. That calls for the deployment of more instruments. And now, yet another NASA space telescope is set for launch.

NASA is preparing for a future mission to explore the ultraviolet light in the universe. NASA is reported to be developing UVEX (UltraViolet EXplorer) space telescope under the Astrophysics Medium-Class Explorer mission. The mission is expected to take place in 2030. This mission will unveil the changing dynamics of galaxies and stars. Know more about the UVEX space telescope here.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

NASA's UVEX space telescope

NASA may launch a new mission in the form of the UVEX space telescope to study more about distant galaxies and the light they generate to learn more about their formation and evolution. According to a Phys.org report, this new NASA space telescope is projected to conduct an all-sky survey along with “sources of ultraviolet light in the universe.” Doing so will further help researchers study the aftermath of the explosions that occur due to the merging of neutron stars. The space telescope will also be powered by an ultraviolet spectrograph which will study stellar explosions and stars.

Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, Nicola Fox said, “NASA's UVEX will help us better understand the nature of both nearby and distant galaxies, as well as follow up on dynamic events in our changing universe.” This mission aims to shed light on near or far ultraviolet light enabling researchers to unveil dark secrets of the cosmos.

The data collected by the UVEX space telescope will join forces with other ongoing space missions, such as the Euclid mission which is led by ESA with NASA contribution, and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is expected to be launched in May 2027. These collaborative efforts will tap deep into the universe and provide more comprehensive data. According to the report, the UVEX mission is approved for two years mission and it has a budget of approximately $300 million.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 12:10 IST

More From This Section

Asteroid 2024 CE1 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
NASA says aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely today; Check speed, size and more
15 February 2024
NASA's UVEX will house an ultraviolet spectrograph, enhancing its ability to study phenomena such as stellar explosions and the behavior of massive stars.
Exploring the unknown: NASA's UVEX Mission to reveal how galaxies, stars evolve
14 February 2024
Asteroid 2024 BR4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth today, says NASA; Know how big it is
14 February 2024
X-class solar flares could be emitted by a sunspot, says NASA.
Solar storm alert! Sunspot AR3576 poses X-class solar flare danger to Earth, reveals NASA
14 February 2024
The IM-1 mission is projected to launch tomorrow, February 14, 2024, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place at 12:57 a.m. EST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket will also carry the Nova-C lander also known as the Odysseus.&nbsp;
NASA Nova-C lander may land near Shiva Shakti Point - Chandrayaan-3 landing spot on Moo
13 February 2024
Asteroid 2024 CB1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA. Check other details.
Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth at close quarters, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and more
13 February 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets