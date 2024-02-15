NASA space telescope to study ultraviolet light set for launch; know all about this mission

US space agency NASA has been exploring space and beyond for decades and helping it do that have been quite a few telescopes, satellites and spacecraft up in the sky including the venerable Hubble Space Telescope and the new James Webb Space Telescope, both of which have shed fascinating light on the matter going as far back as almost to the beginning of time - the Big Bang itself. The space agency has contributed to amazing discoveries with its missions over the years. However, space is vast and made up of amazingly complicated structures. That calls for the deployment of more instruments. And now, yet another NASA space telescope is set for launch.

NASA is preparing for a future mission to explore the ultraviolet light in the universe. NASA is reported to be developing UVEX (UltraViolet EXplorer) space telescope under the Astrophysics Medium-Class Explorer mission. The mission is expected to take place in 2030. This mission will unveil the changing dynamics of galaxies and stars. Know more about the UVEX space telescope here.

NASA's UVEX space telescope

NASA may launch a new mission in the form of the UVEX space telescope to study more about distant galaxies and the light they generate to learn more about their formation and evolution. According to a Phys.org report, this new NASA space telescope is projected to conduct an all-sky survey along with “sources of ultraviolet light in the universe.” Doing so will further help researchers study the aftermath of the explosions that occur due to the merging of neutron stars. The space telescope will also be powered by an ultraviolet spectrograph which will study stellar explosions and stars.

Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, Nicola Fox said, “NASA's UVEX will help us better understand the nature of both nearby and distant galaxies, as well as follow up on dynamic events in our changing universe.” This mission aims to shed light on near or far ultraviolet light enabling researchers to unveil dark secrets of the cosmos.

The data collected by the UVEX space telescope will join forces with other ongoing space missions, such as the Euclid mission which is led by ESA with NASA contribution, and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is expected to be launched in May 2027. These collaborative efforts will tap deep into the universe and provide more comprehensive data. According to the report, the UVEX mission is approved for two years mission and it has a budget of approximately $300 million.

