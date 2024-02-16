 NASA to unearth mysteries of Moon with the launch of Nova-C lunar lander; Know all about this Artemis mission | Tech News
Home Tech News NASA to unearth mysteries of Moon with the launch of Nova-C lunar lander; Know all about this Artemis mission

NASA to unearth mysteries of Moon with the launch of Nova-C lunar lander; Know all about this Artemis mission

NASA's Artemis mission launched Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander, named Odysseus, to the Moon as part of the CLPS program and the broader Artemis campaign.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 18:03 IST
NASA
NASA's Artemis mission launched the Nova-C lunar lander named Odysseus. (Nasa/ Kim Shiflett)
NASA
NASA's Artemis mission launched the Nova-C lunar lander named Odysseus. (Nasa/ Kim Shiflett)

NASA's Artemis mission has embarked on a journey to the Moon with the launch of Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander, named Odysseus, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:05 a.m. EST. This initiative, part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) program and the broader Artemis campaign aims to deliver a suite of science instruments and technology demonstrations to our nearest celestial neighbor.

Unveiling the Lunar Environment

According to the US Space Agency, the Nova-C lander is equipped with a range of payloads designed to study various aspects of the lunar surface environment and test technologies critical for future lunar exploration missions. These payloads will provide insights into plume-surface interactions, space weather, radio astronomy, and precision landing technologies, among other areas of scientific interest.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the significance of these deliveries, highlighting their role in advancing lunar exploration and supporting a growing commercial space economy. The Artemis mission represents a pivotal step in humanity's efforts to return to the lunar surface after more than half a century.

Key scientific instruments aboard the lander include a Navigation Demonstrator, Laser Retroreflector Array, Navigation Doppler Lidar, Radio Frequency Mass Gauge, Radio-wave Observations instrument, and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies. These instruments will gather data on various lunar phenomena and aid in understanding the Moon's surface environment.

Landing Site and Mission Duration

The Nova-C lander, scheduled to touch down near the Moon's South Pole region on February 22, will explore a relatively flat and safe area known as Malapert A. This landing site will provide valuable insights into communication challenges and data transmission from locations where Earth is low on the lunar horizon.

The scientific data collected during the mission will contribute to ongoing efforts to prepare for crewed Artemis missions, paving the way for the first woman and the first person of color to explore the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface and expand our understanding of the solar system.

Looking Ahead

NASA's mission to the Moon under the Artemis program aims to pave the way for future human exploration. It represents a significant step towards achieving the goal of sending the first woman and the first person of color to explore the lunar surface. Through these missions, NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery.

Also, read other top stories today:

Make videos in minutes courtesy AI! OpenAI introduces Sora, the company's new AI model that can generate minute-long photo-realistic videos based on textual prompts. Read all about it here.

Google announces Gemini 1.5! Google is rolling out a new version of its powerful artificial intelligence model that it says can handle larger amounts of text and video than products made by competitors. Know all about it here.

Lawsuit looms over Facebook! Facebook must face a collective lawsuit valued at around 3 billion pounds over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data. Read more here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 18:03 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NGC 3256 is a spiral galaxy that resembles a rose, as per NASA.
NASA’s celestial gift on Valentine’s Day; shares stunning snapshot of spiral galaxy
16 February 2024
Asteroid 2024 CT6: According to NASA’s report, Asteroid 2024 CT6 is projected to make a close approach today, February 16, 2024. The asteroid is approximately 16 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 75400 kilometres per hour. NASA says that the asteroid will get as close as 360,000 kilometres to Earth.&nbsp;
NASA reports 5 asteroids to flyby Earth soon; Check distance, size, and more
16 February 2024
Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth.
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
16 February 2024
Asteroid 2024 CP4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
Asteroid 2024 CP4 set for an Earth flyby today, says NASA; Know how close it will get
16 February 2024
NASA uses a smart but simple tracking device to keep track of lunar missions. The device is named Laser Retroreflective Array (LRA) which identifies the locations of lunar landers. NASA said, “ LRAs are inexpensive, small, and lightweight, allowing future lunar orbiters or landers to locate them on the Moon.”
NASA's lunar mission tracking device: Know all about Laser Retroreflective Arrays
15 February 2024
Know about the new NASA space telescope and its objectives.
NASA space telescope to study ultraviolet light set for launch; know all about this mission
15 February 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto Online.
Rockstar Games introduces Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV to GTA Online in latest update
GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets