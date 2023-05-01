Home Tech News NASA warns of close approach by Asteroid 2023 HY3 TODAY

NASA warns of close approach by Asteroid 2023 HY3 TODAY

NASA has issued a warning against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 HY3, which will make its closest approach to Earth today, May 1.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 06:52 IST
100-foot asteroid, among 4 others, hurtling towards Earth: NASA
asteroid
1/6 Any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres of Earth, or is larger than approximately 150 meters, is considered potentially dangerous. While some asteroids can be detected by NASA's astronomers, others can unexpectedly hit Earth without being detected. Now, NASA has identified 5 massive asteroids heading towards Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 GF2: One of these is 87 feet wide and will get as close as 2.74 million miles from Earth today. (NASA)
Asteroid
3/6 There is a triple asteroid attack tomorrow! Asteroid 2023 HV measures 46-foot and will come alarmingly close to 0.856 million miles to Earth on May 1. Moreover, it will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 15649 km per hour, NASA's CNEOS data revealed.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 Asteroid 2018 VS6: Another house-sized asteroid of around 45 feet is hurtling towards Earth at 41744 kmph towards Earth tomorrow. It will be just 1.24 million miles away from the planet.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2023 HY3: It measures 100 feet in size, and is ready to make the closest approach at 3.98 million miles at a speed of 23596 km per hour on May 1.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2023 HV5: The closest of them all is a 41 feet wide asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth at a velocity of 32152 kmph to come as close as just 0.27 million miles (270000 miles) to Earth. It will be closest to the planet on May 3. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 HY3 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

While NASA, ESA and other space agencies have developed advanced technologies to locate, track and monitor asteroids in space, the first ever asteroid discovery happened accidentally! Astronomer Giuseppe Piazzi, while making a star map in 1801, accidentally discovered a small object about 1000 kilometers (about twice the length of New York State) in diameter and named it Ceres. This asteroid is also the largest space rock ever observed.

Although not anywhere close to that in size, NASA has issued a warning against an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 HY3

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The organization has issued a warning against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 HY3. This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, May 1.

Whilst this asteroid will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface. According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 HY3 will pass by Earth at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers. It is travelling at a speed of 23596 kilometers per hour.

Asteroid 2023 HY3 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids, which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth's but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

NASA tech used to study asteroids

NASA not only uses its space telescopes and observatories like the NEOWISE to observe and study distant asteroids, but also a variety of ground-based telescopes such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of the Atacama Desert in Chile.

NASA also has a new impact monitoring system in place which uses an algorithm called Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects. NASA can track the orbital path of the asteroid using this infrared data and can even predict its orbit years into the future. As of now, nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered using various tech instruments which track objects in the sky.

First Published Date: 01 May, 06:48 IST
