    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers Galaxy that mirrors Milky Way

    NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers Galaxy that mirrors Milky Way

    NASA’s James Webb Telescope has heled find a Galaxy named Sparkler which is behaving just like our Milky Way Galaxy, which also grew by feeding on smaller galaxies.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 18:45 IST
    What is your favourite Hubble Telescope image? NASA wants to know
    NASA Hubble Space Telescope
    1/5 If you are interested in space, you must be excited about all the images shared by the various space telescopes. In 2022, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured and shared several beautiful images. And NASA wants to know which one is your favourite Hubble Telescope image of 2022? In its latest Twitter post, NASA's Hubble Telescope has shared 4 images released in 2022 and has asked to vote for your favourite image. It can be known that the four images shared by the Hubble Space Telescope are of DEM L 190, NGC 976, HCG 40, and Terzan 2. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    2/5 DEM L 190, is a remnant from a massive star that died in a supernova blast whose light would have reached Earth thousands of years ago. This filamentary material will eventually be recycled into building new generations of stars. Our own sun and planets are constructed from similar debris of supernovae that exploded in the Milky Way billions of years ago, according to NASA. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    3/5 The galaxy NGC 976 lies around 150 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Aries. Despite its tranquil appearance, NGC 976 has played host to one of the most violent astronomical phenomena known – a supernova explosion. These cataclysmically violent events take place at the end of the lives of massive stars and can outshine entire galaxies for a short period. While supernovae mark the deaths of massive stars, they are also responsible for the creation of heavy elements that are incorporated into later generations of stars and planets. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    4/5 The Hickson Compact Group 40 (HCG 40) is an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies. This menagerie includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler. Caught in a leisurely gravitational dance, the whole group is so crowded that it could fit within a region of space that is less than twice the diameter of our Milky Way's stellar disk. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    image caption
    5/5 The Terzan 2 is a globular cluster in the constellation Scorpio. Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As a result, images of the hearts of globular clusters, such as this observation of Terzan 2, are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars. (Hubble Space Telescope)
    Galaxy
    View all Images
    A Milky Way-type galaxy has been discovered by NASA James Webb Telescope. (Image Credit :James Josephides, Swinburne University.)

    Researchers utilizing early data from the James Webb Space Telescope have discovered a young galaxy that resembles the early stages of our Milky Way Galaxy. Named "The Sparkler", the galaxy is embedded in a network of globular clusters and satellite galaxies and appears to be consuming them as it expands. The findings have been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

    Our Milky Way Galaxy hosts around 200 globular clusters right now. While the Sparkler galaxy is named for its two dozen orbiting globular clusters, "The Sparkler" offers a rare glimpse into the formation history of the Milky Way during its early stages. Globular clusters are the dense collections of approximately one million stars providing valuable information in this regard, the Royal Astronomy Society report suggested.

    Some scientists from the USA analyzed the age and metallicity distribution of a dozen of the compact star clusters surrounding "The Sparkler" and found that they resemble youthful versions of the clusters that currently surround the Milky Way. Some of these clusters have ancient formation ages and are metal-rich, similar to those found in the bulge of the Milky Way, leading the researchers to conclude that they are likely globular clusters. The study was spearheaded by Professor Duncan Forbes of Swinburne University in Australia and Professor Aaron Romanowsky of San Jose State University in the USA.

    “We appear to be witnessing, first hand, the assembly of this galaxy as it builds up its mass – in the form of a dwarf galaxy and several globular clusters” Professor Forbes said.

    More about Sparkler Galaxy

    "The Sparkler" is located in the constellation of Volans in the southern sky. It and its system of globular clusters have been identified at a redshift of 1.38, indicating that we are witnessing the galaxy approximately 9 billion years ago, around 4 billion years post the Big Bang. However, the Sparkler is currently 3 percent the mass of the Milky Way, hence it is expected to grow over cosmic time.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 18:45 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble