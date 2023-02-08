    Trending News

    Home Tech News Polaris Dawn space mission picks Garmin smartwatches for space-bound crew

    Polaris Dawn space mission picks Garmin smartwatches for space-bound crew

    Garmin smartwatches will play an important role in an upcoming Polaris Dawn human spaceflight.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 21:36 IST
    Best smartwatch deals of 2022: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, more
    image caption
    1/6 Apple Watch Series 7: Despite the fact that Apple has launched its latest Apple Watch Series 8, the previous iteration of this latest tech is still the best smartwatch deal of 2022. This is so because of the reasonable price and premium features.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The model of GPS + cellular of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently priced at Rs. 39994 against its MRP of Rs. 50900 on Croma. It has an IP6X dust resistance rating and a WR50 water resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The pro model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a round dial, magnetic buckle strap, and 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display. The Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS, users can also access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 on Vijay Sales against MRP of Rs. 48999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Garmin Forerunner 55
    4/6 Garmin Forerunner 55: It is a simple GPS smartwatch for people with all fitness levels who want to keep track of health and fitness metrics. It is priced at Rs. 20990 against the original price of Rs. 22490.  (Garmin)
    image caption
    5/6 Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it now for just Rs. 2999 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. (boAt)
    image caption
    6/6 Noise Colorfit Pro 4: If you are looking for a budget smartwatch with health features, then Noise Colorfit Pro 4 is here for you. It is priced at just Rs. 3499 on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma right now against its original price of Rs. 5999. It also has 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces and can make calls directly from your wrist.  (Noise)
    Garmin
    View all Images
    Garmin’s premium Fenix 7 will help scientists understand how space travel affects the human body (Garmin)

    A fan of science and technology? Awed by the space missions the kind that are being run by NASA, ESA, ISRO, Roscosmos and more? Well, then you must check out this space tech gadget. Did you know that Garmin smartwatches will play an important role in an upcoming Polaris Dawn human spaceflight? Yes, now you know. The smartwatch, with its highly accurate health data gleaned from Fenix 7 adventure watches, will provide 24/7 insights into the impact of space travel on the human body. The program consists of up to three human spaceflight missions that will demonstrate new technologies, conduct extensive research and ultimately culminate in the first flight of SpaceX's Starship with humans on board.

    During the up to five-day mission to be launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, researchers will continuously monitor and collect crew members' biometrics such as heart rate, pulse oximetry, and sleep patterns-all on a single battery charge.

    “Garmin is honored to be a part of this exciting research effort that will advance the understanding of how the human body adapts to the rigors of space flight. The exceptional battery life of our smartwatches will allow researchers the opportunity to continuously monitor all four crew members while awake and at rest over the five-day mission—with no down time needed to recharge the battery,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of Global Sales.

    The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine is supporting health and biomedical research aboard the historic Polaris Dawn mission, which will attempt to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown with humans and complete the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

    Notably, the Polaris Dawn crew and the TRISH team chose Garmin smartwatches for the mission because of their long battery life, rugged durability and extensive suite of all-day health monitoring features.

    “The trove of biometric data provided by Garmin Fenix smartwatches will allow us to better understand how the body adjusts to being in space,” said Jimmy Wu, TRISH senior biomedical engineer. “Once collected, this physiological data will be added to TRISH's EXPAND database, aiding current and future research to study and understand human health and performance for all future human space exploration missions.”

    SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Polaris Dawn crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida later in 2023.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 21:35 IST
